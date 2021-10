October 20, 2021, Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Oregon Tech Honors Program inducted 23 new members Saturday, Oct. 16, before an audience of their friends, family and peers. The Honors Program, a specialized academic option for high-achieving students of all academic majors, provides an interdisciplinary education designed to prepare future leaders and professionals for successful careers and meaningful lives. The Honors Program provides Oregon Tech students with a complementary academic curriculum and a collection of extracurricular learning experiences that promote a more well-rounded future career professional, a socially responsible person, and a connected and liberally educated student.

