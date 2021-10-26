CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two shot Monday afternoon on west side of Columbus

By NBC4 Staff
 5 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were injured on the west side of Columbus on Monday at about 2:30 p.m. after a drive-by shooting.

Brajananda Smith, 44, and Alexis Brown, 26, were standing outside of a car on Sullivant Avenue and Townsend Avenue in the Hilltop area when a person drove by and opened fire on the pair, before driving away.

Smith received multiple gunshot wounds to the right side of his body, and went to an area hospital in stable condition.

Brown was treated at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Mautez Fulton of the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-3689 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).

