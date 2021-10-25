CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bears coach Nagy says he has tested positive for COVID-19

Herald-Palladium
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears coach Matt...

www.heraldpalladium.com

hotnewhiphop.com

Matt Nagy Reveals He Has COVID-19

This has not been a good season for the Chicago Bears as they are off to an abysmal 2-5 start. The team came in with fairly high expectations although nothing has worked out. Even with a rookie quarterback, the Bears cannot get things into gear, and it all got a lot worse yesterday as the Bears lost 38-3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Column: Justin Fields, Trey Lance or Mac Jones? The Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers and New England Patriots are offering studies in differing approaches to rookie QBs.

Trey Lance and Justin Fields were each taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, but how the San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears have handled their rookie quarterbacks is an interesting study in differing approaches — as is the New England Patriots’ handling of Mac Jones. Fields, Jones, Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Zach Wilson (New York Jets) prior to his injury all have ...
NFL

