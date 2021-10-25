Bears coach Nagy says he has tested positive for COVID-19

It doesn’t seem like Allen Robinson is long for this Bears franchise after this season. Which hasn’t been helped by his lack of production and involvement on offense through the first seven weeks. Robinson has 23 receptions for 250 yards and one touchdown in seven games this season. Robinson’s ineffectiveness...
As the Chicago Bears have prepared all week without head coach Matt Nagy in the building, it now looks as though they will not have him on Sunday when they take on the San Francisco 49ers. Nagy is set to coach from home in Week 8, which is a curious...
For the last few years, the Bears have fancied themselves as a Super Bowl contender but proved to be just an average football team at best. Now, this season is showing they may not even be good enough to float around .500.
Bears coach Matt Nagy is facing a defining stretch as he looks to save his job once again. The Bears are 3-4 as they’re set to host the 49ers on Sunday, and rookie quarterback Justin Fields regressed in his development last week.
This has not been a good season for the Chicago Bears as they are off to an abysmal 2-5 start. The team came in with fairly high expectations although nothing has worked out. Even with a rookie quarterback, the Bears cannot get things into gear, and it all got a lot worse yesterday as the Bears lost 38-3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Days after the worst statistical game of his NFL career, Patrick Mahomes said he got up in front of his Kansas City Chiefs teammates and essentially said the team's recent offensive struggles were on him. "You can just watch the tape and know that I need...
Trey Lance and Justin Fields were each taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, but how the San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears have handled their rookie quarterbacks is an interesting study in differing approaches — as is the New England Patriots’ handling of Mac Jones. Fields, Jones, Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Zach Wilson (New York Jets) prior to his injury all have ...
