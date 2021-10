Jerami Grant looks to build on a strong 2020-21 season. During the 2020 offseason, Jerami Grant decided to bet on himself by choosing to go to the Detroit Pistons for a bigger role than he would have had with the Denver Nuggets. That bet paid dividends when he averaged career-highs in both points and assists on solid efficiency. With a still young but hopefully stronger team around him this year, Grant looks to refine his game while maintaining his role as a prominent factor in the offense.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO