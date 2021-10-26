Neighbors react to shooting of 6-year-old girl in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Neighbors still in shock after a six-year-old little girl was shot on Lawrence Street in Aiken.

“Distraught I guess you could say… because I know those people personally,” Anthony Ogletree said.

Anthony Ogletree says he’s lived in the neighborhood for 20 years, but he’s never seen violence like this.

“This is usually a peaceful neighborhood,” Ogletree said.

Investigators say shots rang through the home on Sunday while the girl and her grandmother were sleeping inside. One of those bullets hit her in the head.

“Just devastating for that kid to get shot like that and whoever did it needs to get prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” Ogletree said.”

The quiet neighborhood is now seeing an increase in law enforcement… “The sheriff and highway patrolmen are patrolling the area, so it feels a little safer now, but I wish it had never happened,” Ogletree said.

Ogletree is hoping that the little girl will make a full recovery.

“I’m just praying for them, and I hope that little girl is okay,” Ogletree said.

The family says she is recovering and staying strong.

The shooting is still under investigation and no suspects have been identified yet.

