Cancer

Dense breasts can increase cancer risk, hide tumors. Why aren't some women being told?

By JOCE STERMAN, ALEX BRAUER, ANDREA NEJMAN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWOODBURY, Ct. (SBG) — Millions of women across the United States have an independent risk factor for cancer they may not know about: dense breasts. But a Spotlight on America investigation discovered the notification women get about their cancer risk depends on where they live, with some states failing to pass...

EatThis

This Supplement Can Raise Your Cancer Risk, Experts Say

The United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) won't recommend that taking vitamins and supplements can prevent heart disease and cancer, and will warn that taking one supplement can actually raise cancer and heart disease risk, according to a draft statement posted on its website. The USPSTF has given most...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WebMD

Why Are Cases of Pancreatic Cancer Rising in Young Women?

MONDAY, Oct. 25, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- In his work with patients who have pancreatic cancer, Dr. Srinivas Gaddam was bothered by something that he was seeing. "There are some patients that you can't stop thinking about because they've left a mark on you and you try your best to turn things around, but there's only so much you can do," said Gaddam, who said he had found himself caring for a few patients who were very young.
CANCER
Knowridge Science Report

Years of taking vitamin D can cut cancer death risk

In a recent study from Michigan State University, researchers found vitamin D, if taken for at least three years, could help cancer patients live longer. The findings suggest that the vitamin carries significant benefits other than just contributing to healthy bones. In the study, the team looked at data related...
CANCER
Medical News Today

Case study: Can CBD oil shrink lung cancer tumors?

A case study links daily use of cannabidiol (CBD) oil with lung cancer regression in a woman in her 80s who refused conventional treatment. Researchers cannot definitively confirm that CBD oil caused tumor reduction. More research is necessary to define the mechanism of action, effects on different types of cancer,...
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

Individuals With Cancer in Low-Income or Rural Areas Have Increased Risk of Suicide

Study results shows that patients who have been diagnosed with the disease may face many challenges, which can increase anxiety or depression. Individuals with cancer who live in low-income or rural areas have an increased risk of suicide compared with those in high-income or urban areas, according to the results of study conducted by the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wfxrtv.com

Blood pressure medication recalled over risk of cancer-causing impurity

(NEXSTAR) – Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. is voluntarily recalling a blood pressure medication that possibly contains high levels of a cancer-causing impurity, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The company is recalling its Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets at the consumer level after an analysis revealed that certain API batches...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
stljewishlight.org

Innovative Israeli breast-cancer treatment uses anesthesia of nervous system around tumor

(October 21, 2021 / JNS) Researchers at the Technion‒Israel Institute of Technology have developed an innovative treatment for breast cancer based on analgesic nanoparticles that target the nervous system. The study, published in Science Advances, was led by Professor Avi Schroeder and Ph.D. student Maya Kaduri of the Wolfson Faculty of Chemical Engineering.
CANCER
Hammond Daily Star

Certain foods, behaviors can reduce cancer risk

Before discussing which foods and dietary patterns may protect against cancer development, it is crucial to understand that engaging in activities that scientists consider significant cancer risk factors, such as cigarette smoking or excessive drinking, may counteract the potential protective effects of diet. Irrespective of diet, avoiding smoking, reducing alcohol...
CANCER
survivornet.com

Misleading Study Says CBD Oil Could Lead to Tumor Regression in Cancer Patients; Here’s Why Alternative Therapies Are so Dangerous

Alternative Therapies: Don’t Believe Everything You Read on the Internet. Despite the publication of a recent study, there’s no scientific evidence that suggests the self-administration of CBD oil could contribute to tumor regression in cancer patients. A recent study documents the experience of a woman in her 80s with non-small...
CANCER
ScienceAlert

Nearly 90% of Human Genes Are Mentioned in Cancer Studies, And That's a Problem

A detailed analysis of scientific research has revealed that nearly 9 in 10 human genes have been mentioned in at least one cancer-related study – and those that haven't probably will be in the years to come. That makes looking for therapeutic targets very difficult for experts: Research into almost any human gene and its relationship to cancer can be justified based on previous studies, which can slow down the search for genuine genetic causes of the disease, as well as genetic causes involved in other health issues. The findings are based on results returned by the PubMed search engine, which covers...
CANCER
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Night-Time Sign of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Around one-quarter of people could have a deficiency in vitamin B12. Poor sleep can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency, research suggests. Deficiency in this vitamin, as well as other micronutrients, is linked to poor sleep quality and having to use medications to sleep by the study. Researchers have...
HEALTH
EatThis

People With Delta Usually Feel This First

COVID cases are declining nationwide, but the pandemic is far from over. New daily cases continue to hover around 70,000. It's important to remain vigilant about symptoms of the virus. Nearly all new COVID cases are now caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, and research and doctors' anecdotal reports indicate that the symptoms are slightly different. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to You

Smoking marijuana to treat health ailments like the symptoms from cancer chemotherapy, lenox-gusto syndrome and other conditions does provide some relief and benefits according to the National Institute of Health. That said, smoking marijuana daily and abusing the drug can have serious harmful side effects. Dr. Parham Yashar, MD FACS FAANS Board Certified Neurosurgeon at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital, says, "There is evidence that regular use of cannabis results in changes in the brain, especially in the hippocampus and amygdala—which can have effects on attention, memory, decision-making, and emotional processing, among others." He adds, "Although it is not well-understood, evidence from both animal and human studies suggest that regular heavy use of marijuana and cannabis in adolescents is associated with more persistent negative outcomes than use in adults. This suggests that the young brain may be more vulnerable to the effects of cannabis exposure compared to the adult brain, and its effects on the adolescent brain have been thought to increase the risk of developing mental illnesses such as addiction and psychosis." Eat This, Not That! Health talked with Dr. Joseph Haraszti MD, a world-renowned Psychiatrist and Addictionlogist in Pasadena, CA who explains the damaging effects smoking marijuana can have. Read below to find out the five things to be weary of. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS Tampa

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Soon?

) — The pandemic continues well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, and President Biden has instituted stronger efforts to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has made strong gains overall. But some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for additional help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
deseret.com

The real reason why Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t have a booster shot yet

Scientists with the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that Moderna did not meet all the criteria necessary for the FDA to support a booster vaccine. Per Yahoo! News, FDA scientists released new documents that show the Moderna vaccine’s booster shot created antibodies. But the difference in antibody levels before and after the booster shot wasn’t big enough to warrant a booster shot.
PUBLIC HEALTH

