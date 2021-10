STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Endorsements continue to roll in as the end of the 2021 campaign trail quickly approaches. Former President Donald Trump inserted himself into local politics by endorsing Vito Fossella as the Republican candidate for Staten Island borough president during the primaries. This week, Trump once again threw his support behind Fossella –- this time for the general election –- and professed his love for Staten Island.

