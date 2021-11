Currently, AUD/JPY is set up in a wedge. Some would call this a bullish wedge, as the highs are constant, near the 86.00 level, and the lows are higher. However, since this is a major resistance from the spike highs back in May 2021, we are just going to consider this as major resistance, especially with the RBA rate decision overnight. A move above the 86.00 level would be very bullish for the pair, but a break below the 84.70 level would hear calls for a longer-term double top. Price action in the 24 hours following the RBA decision will be key for the pair.

CURRENCIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO