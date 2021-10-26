CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japanese Market Sharply Higher

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 5 days ago

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is sharply higher on Tuesday, recouping the losses in the previous session, with the benchmark Nikkei index breaking back above the 29,000 level, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight amid upbeat earnings news from several big-name U.S. companies, even as investors remain...

