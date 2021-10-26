CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Cancers strike US fighter pilots, crews at higher rates, Air Force finds

By Opinion
americanmilitarynews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Air Force fighter pilots and crew members are far more likely to be diagnosed with certain types of cancers than their fellow airmen, according to the most comprehensive military study to date. The study is the first confirmation of a connection long suspected by fighter aviators who saw...

americanmilitarynews.com

Comments / 1

Related
NW Florida Daily News

A frickin' laser beam! Lockheed Martin delivers laser weapon for AFSOC's C-130 aircraft

HURLBURT FIELD — They're not being mounted in the planes just yet, but defense contractor Lockheed Martin has delivered a new laser weapon to the Air Force. Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) headquartered at Hurlburt Field has plans to mount the weapon on the already heavily-armed AC-130J Ghostrider, part of the arsenal of workhorse C-130 multiple-role four-engine turboprop airplanes flown by the command.
HURLBURT FIELD, FL
The Independent

Drowning of nine US marines blamed on Covid burnout

An investigation into the deaths of eight US marines and a navy corpsman who died in the sinking of an Amphibious Assault Vehicle (AAV) in 2020 were reportedly blighted by Covid burnout as well as miscommunications, according to reports. The investigation, which was commissioned by the US marine corps and released on Wednesday, found several issues with command structures, vehicle maintenance and false assumptions before the sinking of the 26-ton AAV on 30 July 2020.During a training drill off San Diego, California, the situation unfolded after the AAV took off from the USS Somerset and water started to fill the...
MILITARY
Interesting Engineering

The US Air Force Is Trying to Make Jet Fuel. Out of Thin Air?

In a move that will revolutionize the way the U.S. military needs to work its logistics to power its operations at home and abroad, the Air Force has now confirmed that its program to develop jet fuel out of thin air is closer to completion. In a press release, the U.S. Air Force claimed it was a step closer to accessing fuel anytime and anywhere on the planet without relying on fuel tankers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dianne Feinstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Air Force#Prostate Cancer#Cancer Research#U S Air Force
MilitaryTimes

Three troops die on the same day as military COVID-19 deaths continue to spike

Three troops died of COVID-19 on Oct. 3, bringing the total number to 62 as of Wednesday, according to the latest Defense Department update. COVID-19 deaths among troops have been surging since late July, after zero deaths in June, and generally one or two a month going all the way back to March 2020. Then 14 troops died in August, followed by another 14 in September.
MILITARY
techstartups.com

12,000 US Air Force personnel, including elite pilots who refused to be vaccinated before the Tuesday deadline, could face dismissal as top officials worry it could impact military readiness in times of crisis

Last week, more than 100 scientists, nuclear engineers, and others were being fired due to a vaccine mandate at Los Alamos National Laboratory. According to the report, dozens of top nuclear scientists with “highest security clearances in the nation” and PhDs in sciences and engineering face dismissal from Los Alamos Lab after the deadline for Los Alamos National Lab employees to get vaccinated has come and gone.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Cancer
thedrive

China's National Insignia Appears On U.S. Navy Adversary F/A-18 Hornet

Chinese insignia on Navy jets, as well as full planned PLA-inspired paint schemes and new patches, reflect how China is now America's 'pacing threat.'. The U.S. Navy's Fighter Squadron Composite 12, or VFC-12, also known as the "Fighting Omars," has released a picture that shows one of the unit's F/A-18s sporting the national insignia of the Chinese military on the tail rather than a more typical Soviet/Russian-style red star. The unit, which also goes by its callsign, Ambush, is one of four squadrons in the Navy that provide specialized "red air" adversary training support. The War Zone was first to report last year that VFC-12 planned to apply entire new paint schemes mimicking those worn by Chinese jets, among others, to some of its new F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, reflecting a U.S. military-wide shift in attention to China as America's so-called preeminent "pacing threat."
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Marine Corps boot leave is back

Good news for parents and lonely significant others, bad news for Jody. Ten days of Marine boot leave has finally returned. The traditional 10 days of leave granted to newly minted Marines after they graduate the grueling three months of boot camp was canceled as the Corps tried to fight COVID-19 during the pandemic.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

‘You are hereby reprimanded!’ Airman told to begin separation due to vaccine refusal

An airman with the 319th Reconnaissance Wing has been directed to begin separating from the military over his refusal to take the Covid-19 vaccine. “You are hereby reprimanded!” the commander of the Grand Forks, North Dakota-based unit wrote Oct. 3 in a letter of reprimand obtained by Defense One. “You failed to follow a direct order…and by doing so have placed yourself and your fellow airmen in danger.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Navy Times

Marine Corps commandant’s 246 birthday ball canceled due to COVID-19

Citing an “abundance of caution due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David Berger is canceling his Marine Corps birthday ball in the nation’s capital, a Marine Corps spokesman confirmed Wednesday. It’s a move echoed across the Corps. For the second consecutive year, the COVID-19 pandemic...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy