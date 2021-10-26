Cancers strike US fighter pilots, crews at higher rates, Air Force finds

Chinese insignia on Navy jets, as well as full planned PLA-inspired paint schemes and new patches, reflect how China is now America's 'pacing threat.'. The U.S. Navy's Fighter Squadron Composite 12, or VFC-12, also known as the "Fighting Omars," has released a picture that shows one of the unit's F/A-18s sporting the national insignia of the Chinese military on the tail rather than a more typical Soviet/Russian-style red star. The unit, which also goes by its callsign, Ambush, is one of four squadrons in the Navy that provide specialized "red air" adversary training support. The War Zone was first to report last year that VFC-12 planned to apply entire new paint schemes mimicking those worn by Chinese jets, among others, to some of its new F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, reflecting a U.S. military-wide shift in attention to China as America's so-called preeminent "pacing threat."

