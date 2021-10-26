CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Logitech Q2 Profit Misses View; Confirms FY Sales Outlook

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 5 days ago

(RTTNews) - Logitech International (LOGI) reported that its net income for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 declined to $139.46 million or $0.81 per share from $266.91...

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

What Wall Street expects from StarPower Semiconductor's earnings

StarPower Semiconductor will report earnings from the most recent quarter on October 30. Wall Street predict expect StarPower Semiconductor will release earnings per share of CNY 0.561. Go here to follow StarPower Semiconductor stock price in real-time on Markets Insider. StarPower Semiconductor will be releasing earnings Q3on October 30. 4...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

CSR A earnings: here's what Wall Street expects

On October 30, CSR A will be reporting earnings Q3. Wall Street predict expect CSR A will report earnings per share of CNY 0.124. Follow CSR A stock price in real-time here. CSR A is reporting earnings from the last quarter on October 30. Forecasts of 3 analysts expect earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thomson Reuters#Us Dollars#Fy Sales Outlook#Logitech International#Logi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
smarteranalyst.com

Logitech Posts Mixed Fiscal Q2 Results

Logitech (LOGI) reported mixed fiscal second-quarter results topping revenue estimates but missing earnings expectations. Shares of the computer peripherals and software manufacturer closed up 1.3% on Thursday at $84.30. In Q2, adjusted earnings of $1.05 per share fell short of the consensus estimate of $1.10 per share. The company reported...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TechSpot

Logitech reports record sales but warns of issues supplying demand moving forward

What just happened? It's almost become a weekly occurrence where a technology company has issued a statement regarding supply chain complications impacting their products. Despite reporting record sales, Logitech has now said it will also be affected by logistical problems moving forward. The computer peripheral manufacturer reported sales of $1.31...
TECHNOLOGY
Business Insider

Will Hexo's New CEO Help The Cannabis Giant Pivot Towards Positive EBITDA?

Financial analysis firm Cantor Fitzgerald issued a new report on Canadian cannabis LP Hexo Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO), after the company posted a net loss of $68 million with net sales of $38.7 million in the fourth quarter, with adjusted EBITDA worsening from the previous quarter. The analysis maintained a Neutral rating...
MARKETS
Business Insider

Amazon Analysts Break Down Q3 Earnings: 'Would Be Buyers On Weakness'

Amazon reported third-quarter adjusted EPS of $6.12 on revenue of $110.8 billion. Both numbers missed consensus analyst estimates of $8.92 and $111.6 billion, respectively. Revenue was up 15% from a year ago. Amazon reported online sales were up 3% to $49.9 billion, while physical store revenue increased 13% to $4.27...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Amazon Q3 Profit And Revenue Miss Street, Outlook Below View; Shares Slip Over 4%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) slipped over 4% in extended trading session on Thursday after the online retail giant's third-quarter profit and revenues missed Wall Street's estimates. The company also issued a weak outlook for the holiday-season quarter. Seattle, Washington-based Amazon's third-quarter profit halved to $3.16 billion or...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Hewlett Packard Enterprise provides upbeat 2022 profit outlook, raises longer-term revenue growth view

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. rose 1.0% in afternoon trading Thursday, after the information technology company provided an upbeat earnings outlook for next year, and raised its longer-term revenue growth outlook. The company said it expects 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.96 to $2.10, compared with the FactSet EPS consensus of $1.97. The company also said it expects to buy back at least $500 million worth of its stock in 2022, and pay out about $625 million in dividends. Chief Executive Antonio Neri said at the company's virtual securities analyst meeting that there are three distinct trends that have gained traction as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic: 1) explosion of data at the edge which requires secure connectivity; 2) the mandate for a cloud-everywhere experience; and 3) the need to quickly extract value from data to generate insights and build new business models. The company raised its compound annual growth rate for revenue, for 2022 through 2024, to 2% to 4% from 1% to 3%. The stock has run up 24.3% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 22.1%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy