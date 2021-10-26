CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Xi hails restoration of PRC's rights in UN 50 years ago

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
Business Insider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article- The restoration of all the rights of PRC in the UN 50 years ago is a victory of the Chinese people and the people from around the world. - The restoration of PRC's seat in the UN is of significant, far-reaching importance. - The past five decades have...

markets.businessinsider.com

AFP

Why tensions are rising over Taiwan

Tensions have soared in recent weeks over Taiwan, the self-governing democracy claimed by China -- and allied with the United States. Taiwan is the only issue that could bring the United States and China to war -- which could escalate to the nuclear level.
POLITICS
WDBO

Biden calls out China's Taiwan actions as 'coercive'

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — (AP) — President Joe Biden told leaders at the East Asia Summit on Wednesday that China's recent actions in the Taiwan Straits are “coercive" and undermined peace and stability in the region. The comments by Biden, who participated by video in the annual meeting of 18...
FOREIGN POLICY
milwaukeesun.com

Xi hails China's major contribution to human rights cause in China, world

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- China has blazed a path of human rights development that is consistent with the trend of the times and carries distinct Chinese features, thus making major contribution to human rights progress in China and the international human rights cause, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday.
CHINA
BBC

President Xi Jinping marks China's 50th anniversary at UN

China's president Xi Jinping marked the country's 50 years of membership in the UN with a speech calling for greater global cooperation. Mr Xi addressed the conference via video link, calling for global cooperation on issues like terrorism and cybersecurity. He did not mention Taiwan. China was a founding member...
CHINA
International Business Times

UN Calls On Sudan's Military To Restore Civilian-led Govt

The UN Security Council called Thursday on Sudan's new military rulers to restore the civilian-led government that they toppled this week. The council passed unanimously a statement that expressed "serious concern" about the coup Monday in the poverty-stricken African nation which has enjoyed only rare periods of democracy since gaining independence in 1956.
WORLD
The Independent

China's Xi to address U.N. climate summit by video link

Chinese President Xi Jinping will talk to global leaders at the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow Scotland by video link, the Foreign Ministry announced Friday.China the biggest source of carbon dioxide and other climate-changing industrial gases, had left the world guessing what role Xi might play at the meeting that opens Sunday. Xi has avoided foreign travel since before the coronavirus pandemic began in early 2020.On Thursday, China formally submitted its climate goals, pledging to reach peak emissions of CO2 emissions before 2030 and achieve “carbon neutrality,” or using forests and other measures to absorb as much carbon as it emits, by 2060.The document included targets previously announced by Xi but set no additional goals.
POLITICS
Reuters

Blinken warns China against unilateral action regarding Taiwan

ROME, Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his Chinese counterpart on Sunday that the United States opposed actions by China that have increased tensions across the Taiwan Strait, a senior State Department official said. During an hour-long meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on...
FOREIGN POLICY
Business Insider

China Struck By Diesel Shortage

Weeks ago, as China's energy crisis was first unfolding, analysts at Goldman showed a map disclosing the intensity of shortages across China:. Unsurprisingly, as the Chinese economy aggressively reopened from the covid shutdown and as the supply of fossil fuels become scarce amid China's "green" crackdown and supply bottlenecks, demand for thermal power soared to an all-time high.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationCanada

A diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games could bring Huseyin Celil home

As the 2022 Beijing Olympics approach, the plight of Canada’s Huseyin Celil needs to be a clear priority for our nation and government. In 2000, Celil escaped from his unlawful imprisonment in the People’s Republic of China where he was being held as punishment for his activism on Uyghur political and religious rights. He then followed international protocols, obtaining United Nations refugee status in 2001, then Canadian citizenship shortly after. In 2006, while visiting family in Uzbekistan, Celil was captured and repatriated to China. There, he was denied access to proper legal representation and sentenced to life in prison on trumped...
WORLD
Popular Mechanics

This Photo Sums Up America’s Advantage Over China in the Indo-Pacific

The U.S., U.K., Australia, and Japan recently participated in a giant naval exercise. The Maritime Partnership Exercise 2021 included three aircraft carriers from three different countries. Russia and China mirrored the exercise one day later off the coast of Japan. Navies from four of the largest democracies in the world...
MILITARY
The Independent

Retiring top general says US has done 9 tests of hypersonic weapons while China does hundreds

China’s growing military prowess is “stunning” and its advancement in the area of hypersonic missiles is a matter of grave concern, a top US general said on Thursday.“In the last five years, maybe longer, the United States has done nine hypersonic tests. In the same time, the Chinese have done hundreds,” Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General John Hyten said. “Single digits versus hundreds is not a good place.”“Now it doesn’t mean that we’re not moving fast in the development process of hypersonics. What it does tell you is that our approach to development is fundamentally...
MILITARY
The Independent

Will China’s Xi Jinping attend Cop26?

The 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (Cop26) will finally commence in Glasgow, Scotland, at the end of October, a year after it was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.Hosted by the UK under the presidency of former business secretary Alok Sharma and in partnership with Italy, the summit at the city’s SEC Centre will bring together the biggest gathering of world leaders ever assembled on British soil over the course of its 12-day run from Sunday 31 October to Friday 12 November.While the importance of the summit has been heavily hyped and expectation is high that...
INDIA
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with PRC State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi today in Rome. Secretary Blinken underscored the importance of maintaining open lines of communication to responsibly manage the competition between the United States and the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The Secretary affirmed the areas where our interests intersect and where we can work together, including the DPRK, Burma, Iran, Afghanistan, and the climate crisis. He also raised concerns about a range of PRC actions that that undermine the international rules-based order and that run counter to our values and interests and those of our allies and partners, including actions related to human rights, Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong, the East and South China Seas, and Taiwan.
FOREIGN POLICY
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY

