Xi hails restoration of PRC's rights in UN 50 years ago

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi today in Rome. Secretary Blinken underscored the importance of maintaining open lines of communication to responsibly manage the competition between the United States and the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The Secretary affirmed the areas where our interests intersect and where we can work together, including the DPRK, Burma, Iran, Afghanistan, and the climate crisis. He also raised concerns about a range of PRC actions that that undermine the international rules-based order and that run counter to our values and interests and those of our allies and partners, including actions related to human rights, Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong, the East and South China Seas, and Taiwan.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 2 HOURS AGO