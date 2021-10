Walter Barr, a man whose character is revered even more than his legendary football coaching accomplishments, died on Monday at 85. A Frederick County resident who grew up in Clarke County, Barr had been dealing with Alzheimer’s at the time of his death. But in the prime of his life, his mind was as sharp as they come, and it was just the right mix of caring and tough.

