On this night, thanks to a couple of late empty net goals, the final score definitely didn’t reflect the nature of the game. Despite dominating for most of the game, the Tampa Bay Lightning fell to the Buffalo Sabres, 5-1. For the sixth consecutive game the Lightning failed to gain a lead, and though they spent much of the game in the Buffalo zone, they couldn’t find the back of the net more than once as Craig Anderson made 35 saves on 36 shots. Alex Killorn scored the lone Lightning goal while Brian Elliott made 20 saves on 23 shots.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO