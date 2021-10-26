CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tom Brady adds 1 Bitcoin to list of gifts given to fan who returned 600th touchdown ball

Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zm7qu_0ccZ7U9q00
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Maybe Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan Byron Kennedy isn't getting such a raw deal after all.

Kennedy became the talk of the football world when he was handed the ball that was used for Tom Brady's 600th career touchdown pass by receiver Mike Evans. Instead of keeping the ball that almost certainly would've fetched six figures in an auction, Kennedy returned it to Brady.

A day later, Darren Rovell of Action Network reported that Kennedy would receive a package that included three signed jerseys and season tickets through the 2022 season. But Brady revealed the real prize of the package when he said on ESPN that he was giving Kennedy a Bitcoin. At the time of the gifting, one Bitcoin was valued at over $62,000.

Brady, 44, became the first player in NFL history to eclipse 600 passing touchdowns with a 9-yard pass to Evans. Only three other players -- Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, and Brett Favre -- topped 500 touchdowns in their respective careers. Brady added a couple more touchdowns to his total in Week 7 with two more connections with Evans.

Through seven weeks, Brady leads the NFL in both passing yards with 2,275 and touchdowns with 21. The Buccaneers will travel to play the New Orleans Saints in Week 8.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Family: Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger died of accidental overdose

The football community, as a whole, was shocked to learn in May that Texas Longhorns linebacker Jake Ehlinger, the younger brother of rookie Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger, was found dead off campus on May 6. According to Dave Wilson of ESPN, the Ehlinger family confirmed Thursday via a statement...
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers' Za'Darius Smith feels 'like a new man' after back surgery

The Green Bay Packers won their seventh consecutive game to improve to 7-1 on the season via Thursday's exciting 24-21 win at the Arizona Cardinals, and Green Bay has gone on this run without having star edge-rusher Za'Darius Smith in the lineup because he is sidelined indefinitely after needing back surgery following the start of the campaign.
NFL
SheKnows

Gisele Bündchen & Daughter Vivian Look Just Alike in This Photo Cheering on Dad Tom Brady

It was game day for two proud NFL teams yesterday, and fans far and wide came out to support the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Among those dedicated fans was Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen and the couple’s two kids — 11-year-old son Benjamin Brady and 8-year-old daughter Vivan Lake Brady. As the game carried on, the longtime model posted a selfie to Instagram featuring her two kids, and we couldn’t get over how much Vivian looked just like her mom!
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Byron Kennedy
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Drew Brees
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Action Network#Espn#Bucs#Skprofootball#The New Orleans Saints
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Responds To Gisele’s ‘Trade’ Suggestion

Tom Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, had an interesting back-and-forth exchange via Twitter on Saturday afternoon. Brady, the former Patriots quarterback, began the day by admitting he misses New England’s beautiful fall weather and scenery. “Missing the fall this year,” Brady said on Twitter. Gisele then decided to...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Explains Why Tom Brady Isn't The GOAT Athlete

For most football fans, Tom Brady is something like Michael Jordan, not in terms of impressiveness, but when speaking about dominance. Brady has won seven Super Bowls throughout his career. He's a multiple-time MVP, the all-time leader in passing yards, and owns dozens of records in the National Football League.
NBA
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals 1 Thing He Dislikes About Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to be doing just fine in the Sunshine State, but it turns out there’s one thing he dislikes about his new home. On Saturday afternoon, Brady tweeted “Missing the fall this year.”. Brady spent roughly two decades in Massachusetts, so he certainly got...
NFL
Primetimer

Tomy Romo's crude Gisele Bündchen quip during NFL game tarnished Tom Brady's historic moment

During CBS' broadcast Sunday of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Chicago Bears game, Tom Brady threw his 600th touchdown pass, the ball of which ended up in the hands of a fan in the stands. CBS cameras caught a Bucs official trying to negotiate getting the ball back. That's when Romo chimed in, proposing "a date with Gisele. A date with Gisele and I'm in...OK, Tom will do it. One time, you got it." As Shalise Manza Young points out, Romo was essentially proposing that Brady pimp out his wife. "To be clear, Bündchen's achievements aren't the reason why it was offensive," says Young. "Every woman, no matter her net worth or amount of fame, has agency and is not her significant other's chattel, no matter how many Super Bowls he has won. It was all so unseemly and crude, the implication that Brady owns his wife and would offer her up in such a way. With the Washington Football Team workplace case still casting a shadow, and with Romo arguably the most visible broadcaster among the NFL's partner networks, his inappropriate quip served to reinforce the general disregard for women in and around the league."
NFL
HollywoodLife

LA Rams Wide Receiver DeSean Jackson Reveals Why Playing With Tom Brady Would Be A ‘Dream’

While on HollywoodLife’s TVTalk on October 26, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson chatted about his love for Tom Brady, the 2022 Super Bowl, and more. It would be a “dream” for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson to play a game with Tampa Bay Buccaneer quarterback Tom Brady. The Rams athlete, 34, appeared on an episode of HollywoodLife’s TVTalk on October 26 to chat about his podcast Fade the Booth, the 2022 Super Bowl set to take place in LA, and his dream quarterbacks to throw the ol’ pigskin around with.
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Byron Kennedy, man who returned Tom Brady’s historic ball, is nephew of Charlie Crist

Initially, Charlie Crist recognized only the gesture, not the guy in the Mike Evans jersey, dark sunglasses and wide straw hat delivering it. Like millions of others, Crist watched Sunday afternoon as CBS’ cameras captured the fan accepting the ball from Mike Evans (seconds after the Bucs receiver had caught it for a first-quarter touchdown), then returning it at the behest of a Bucs staffer upon learning it had been used for Tom Brady’s 600th career TD pass.
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

23K+
Followers
29K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy