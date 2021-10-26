Tom Brady adds 1 Bitcoin to list of gifts given to fan who returned 600th touchdown ball

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Maybe Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan Byron Kennedy isn't getting such a raw deal after all.

Kennedy became the talk of the football world when he was handed the ball that was used for Tom Brady's 600th career touchdown pass by receiver Mike Evans. Instead of keeping the ball that almost certainly would've fetched six figures in an auction, Kennedy returned it to Brady.

A day later, Darren Rovell of Action Network reported that Kennedy would receive a package that included three signed jerseys and season tickets through the 2022 season. But Brady revealed the real prize of the package when he said on ESPN that he was giving Kennedy a Bitcoin. At the time of the gifting, one Bitcoin was valued at over $62,000.

Brady, 44, became the first player in NFL history to eclipse 600 passing touchdowns with a 9-yard pass to Evans. Only three other players -- Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, and Brett Favre -- topped 500 touchdowns in their respective careers. Brady added a couple more touchdowns to his total in Week 7 with two more connections with Evans.

Through seven weeks, Brady leads the NFL in both passing yards with 2,275 and touchdowns with 21. The Buccaneers will travel to play the New Orleans Saints in Week 8.