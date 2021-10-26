CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won lead gains among Asian currencies

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

Oct 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 113.820 113.7 -0.11 Sing dlr 1.346 1.3469 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 27.813 27.876 +0.23 Korean won 1165.000 1168.4 +0.29 Baht 33.030 33.1 +0.21 Peso 50.798 50.768 -0.06 Rupiah 14160.000 14155 -0.04 Rupee 75.078 75.0775 0.00 Ringgit 4.145 4.1495 +0.11 Yuan 6.382 6.3856 +0.06 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 113.820 103.24 -9.30 Sing dlr 1.346 1.3209 -1.88 Taiwan dlr 27.813 28.483 +2.41 Korean won 1165.000 1086.20 -6.76 Baht 33.030 29.96 -9.29 Peso 50.798 48.01 -5.49 Rupiah 14160.000 14040 -0.85 Rupee 75.078 73.07 -2.68 Ringgit 4.145 4.0400 -2.53 Yuan 6.382 6.5283 +2.29 (Compiled by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Reuters

Reuters

