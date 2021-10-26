West coast storm remnants bring rain and cooler temperatures by end of week

(WOWK) — As the “atmospheric river” that hit the west coast moves inland and weakens, the area of low pressure that once was a prolific rain maker will cross the Rockies in weakened fashion before generating back into a low pressure center that will bring chilly rain into our area toward the end of the week.

Upper level low over California Monday night

After Wednesday, the low is projected to reorganize into a low pressure center that will move over our region before being stalled by a blocking high pressure center to the north. The result will mean that the low meanders across our area Friday and Saturday before finally lifting away to the northeast on Sunday.

Model projection of upper level low pressure trough in the eastern U.S. with surface low over our region

The result of the low stalling out here will mean plenty of rain late Thursday into Friday with lingering light showers on Saturday.

Predictor model output for rain through Sunday with the bulk happening late Thursday through Friday night

Temperatures will also run cooler than normal by several degrees thanks to the lingering low pressure, the clouds, northerly breeze and light showers on Saturday.

High temperature model output for Saturday

Very long range models also now finally show a push of much colder air making it into the region in about 10 days. The GFS model shows lows closing in on the freezing mark early Wednesday, November 3.

Model output for morning temperatures Wednesday, November 3.

Changes will continue to be the rule of thumb now in this transitional season heading into winter.

Stay ahead of the changes with the StormTracker 13 weather app. You can get it right here and it’s free.

For local forecasts, weather alerts, live VIPIR Radar and more, download the FREE StormTracker 13 Weather App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Follow Spencer Adkins on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.