Netflix software engineer Terra Field, who was suspended and reinstated last week after calling out the company over transphobic content in Chappelle's The Closer, published an essay Monday titled "It Was Never About Dave." “That Dave believes the things he says and can say them with relative impunity is a result of the culture we live in: a culture that marginalizes and devalues trans people,” Field explains in her essay. “He contributes to that culture in a very real way, but at least he isn’t out there bragging about how many LGBTQ+ allyship awards he has won while he is doing it." The last sentence was a not too subtle reference to Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, who appears in the closing credits of The Closer in a photo smiling with Chappelle.

