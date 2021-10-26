CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beshear: GOP leaders rebuff overture on essential-worker pay

 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B06HI_0ccZ6SQb00

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky’s Republican legislative leaders have rejected a request to appoint members to a group to discuss using federal pandemic aid to reward frontline workers with bonuses.

Ground zero: inside the front lines

Instead, top GOP lawmakers responded that the Democratic governor should work through the committee process once the legislature reconvenes. Gov. Andy Beshear talked about the response Monday.

He asked that legislative leaders select lawmakers to join a working group to fill in details of his plan.

Beshear wants to use $400 million in federal pandemic assistance to award extra pay to essential workers employed throughout the pandemic.

WOWK 13 News

Beshear to hold Team Kentucky update

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is giving a Team Kentucky update in the Bluegrass State at approximately 12:30 p.m. today, Thursday, Oct, 28. Beshear’s office says the briefing will cover several topics including economic development and infrastructure improvements As well as the latest updates on COVID-19, the Delta Variant and vaccination efforts.
KENTUCKY STATE
