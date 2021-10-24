CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Celebrity Gossip: Peter Scolari, Scott Disick, Ryan Gosling and More!

By Entertainment News
wfav951.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGIRLS STAR PETER SCOLARI DEAD AT 66: The Emmy Award winning actor Peter Scolari has died at age 66. He rose to fame in Newhart and Bosom Buddies, then appeared Girls as Lena Dunham‘s dad Tad Horvath. He died after a two-year battle with cancer. BACK IN THE GAME:...

wfav951.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox10phoenix.com

Emmy-winning actor Peter Scolari dies at 66

LOS ANGELES - Peter Scolari, who rose to fame alongside Tom Hanks in the offbeat sitcom "Bosom Buddies" and later appeared alongside Bob Newhart in "Newhart," died Friday after a two-year battle with cancer at age 66. His manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, confirmed his death to Deadline. Scolari won an...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordana Brewster
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Teresa Giudice
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Lena Dunham
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Paul Walker
Person
Greta Gerwig
Person
Peter Scolari
Person
Ryan Gosling
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Person
Joe Giudice
ETOnline.com

Scott Disick Spotted Out With Kardashian Family After Alleged DM Scandal

Scott Disick still seems close with the Kardashian family following his alleged DM scandal involving his ex, Kourtney Kardashian. Early Sunday morning after Kim Kardashian West's hosting gig on Saturday Night Live, the father of three was spotted attending the show's after-party with Khloe Kardashian on his arm. Scott wore...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Gossip#Mattel#Vin#Ig
Life and Style Weekly

Scott Disick Posts on Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram for the First Time Since Her Engagement to Travis Barker

It took Kourtney Kardashian sharing daughter Penelope Disick‘s Clueless-inspired Halloween costume to have the first public exchange with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick since her engagement to Travis Barker. Scott came up with a fun movie-related quip about their daughter dressed as the film’s protagonist, Cher Horowitz, and shared it on Kourt’s Instagram page.
CELEBRITIES
wfav951.com

Celebrity Gossip: Khloe Kardashian, Teresa Giudice, Kristen Bell + More!

COREY FELDMAN AUCTIONING OFF PROSTETIC EAR: Corey Feldman is auctioning off the prosthetic ear he wore in the film Stand by Me as a “hybrid NFT.” Consequence reports that the auction launches on October 31st and closes on November 3rd on Cosmic Wire. The winner will receive the prosthetic ear Feldman used to portray Teddy Duchamp in the 1986 Stephen King film.
CELEBRITIES
940wfaw.com

Celebrity Gossip: Matthew Perry, Mila Kunis, Will Ferrell + More!

MATTHEW PERRY PENNING MEMOIR: Matthew Perry is working on a memoir, scheduled to be published in fall 2022. According to Deadline, Flatiron Books struck a deal with the actor in the mid-seven figure range. The book is supposed to take readers behind-the-scenes of Friends during the time Perry was struggling with addiction.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wonderwall.com

Scott Disick taking time, space to 'process' ex Kourtney Kardashian's engagement, more news

Scott Disick taking time, space to 'process' Kourtney Kardashian's engagement. If Scott Disick failed to help his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, celebrate her recent engagement to Travis Barker, it's because he needs a little time and space. That's according to a People source, who says Scott didn't expect the relationship to go to the next level. Now that it's clear Travis will be in the picture for the foreseeable future, Scott is reportedly putting "distance" between himself and Kourtney's family so he can "process" what's happening. "Scott hasn't really wanted to deal with Travis and Kourtney because he didn't feel like he'd have to," the insider explains. "At first, it seemed like it was just a casual relationship to him, nothing serious. So he pretty much put that on mute … thinking that eventually, they'd break up." The source claims Scott is "being forced to deal" with the reality that Kourtney wants a future with the drummer, "which is uncomfortable" for Scott. "… If he's going to co-parent with Kourtney, which he has been, he has to process this and make his peace with it," the source adds, saying Scott's "distancing himself from the family" while taking "time to process this and deal with it on his own, without them." The insider predicts he'll "come around soon," though. Kourtney, meanwhile, still seems to be basking in the glow of her weekend engagement surprise. She shared new photos from Travis' beach proposal on Oct. 20. "I woke up all night thinking it was a dream," she captioned the shots. "Forever with you is a dream come true," Travis replied. Kourtney and Scott, who share three children, broke up in 2015 after 10 years of dating on and off.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Peter Scolari's Death Mourned by 'Bosom Buddies' Fans and More on Social Media

Peter Scolari, the beloved actor who starred alongside Tom Hanks in Bosom Buddies and won an Emmy for Girls, died on Friday. He was 66. Scolari's death came after a two-year battle with cancer, his Wright Entertainment manager Ellen Lubin Sanitsky told Variety. After the news broke, many of his fans and his colleagues shared their condolences on social media.
TV & VIDEOS
wfav951.com

Celebrity Gossip: Larry David, Jack Nicholson, Jojo Siwa + More!

LARRY DAVID'S 'PRESENCE IS NEVER HELPFUL': Larry David explained to E! News that he was spotted plugging his ears at New York Fashion Week on Sept. 12th because the music was too loud. He told Daily Pop, “There was a speaker behind me blaring music. The reason I was there was because my friend’s fiancé, he thought it would be helpful if I came. My presence is never helpful.”
MUSIC
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Celebrity Gossip: Kate Beckinsale, Taraji P. Henson, Travis Barker and More!

KATE BECKINSALE TALKS HOSPITAL TRIP: Kate Beckinsale opened up about getting rushed to the hospital last month for a back injury on Monday’s The Late Late Show With James Corden. “I was doing a very intense emotional drama and not running up walls or anything,” she said. “I was in my hotel room putting on a pair of leggings, and it felt like a sort of guitar string snapped and everything was horrible. I mean, worse than having a baby bad, bad. I couldn't walk, I couldn't lie down, I couldn't sit down. I couldn't do anything.” Actually getting to the hospital was a drama: “Eventually an ambulance came and they sort of rolled out a sheet and picked me up in it like a, sort of, sausage, and put me on a gurney.” Thankfully, she is on the mend.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Ryan Gosling to star as Ken in Barbie movie

Ryan Gosling is set to star as Ken in the 'Barbie' movie. The 40-year-old actor is in talks to co-star with Margot Robbie, 31, in the live-action movie about Mattel, Inc's iconic doll, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach have written the script for the Warner...
MOVIES
Broadway.com

Stage and Screen Star Peter Scolari Dies at 66

Stage and screen star Peter Scolari, a Broadway alum and Emmy winner, died on October 22 following a two-year battle with cancer, according to Deadline. He was 66. Born in New York in 1955, Scolari's first acting job was in the short-lived 1980 sitcom Goodtime Girls. He then appeared alongside Tom Hanks in the sitcom Bosom Buddies, which kicked off their careers. Hanks and Scolari worked again together in That Thing You Do!, The Polar Express and in Broadway's Lucky Guy. Scolari appeared in Newhart from 1984 to 1990, for which he garnered three Emmy nominations. He won an Emmy Award in 2016 for his recurring role as the father of Lena Dunham's character on HBO's Girls. Scolari's other screen credits include Fosse/Verdon, West Wing, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, Gotham and more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ETOnline.com

Lena Dunham, Bob Newhart and More Stars Pay Tribute to Peter Scolari

Peter Scolari's friends and former co-stars are paying tribute to the actor after news broke that he had died on Friday following a two-year battle with cancer. He was 66. Bob Newhart, who co-starred with Scolari on Newhart from 1984 to 1990, was among those who shared fond memories of the late actor.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy