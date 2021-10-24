Celebrity Gossip: Peter Scolari, Scott Disick, Ryan Gosling and More!

Scott Disick taking time, space to 'process' Kourtney Kardashian's engagement. If Scott Disick failed to help his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, celebrate her recent engagement to Travis Barker, it's because he needs a little time and space. That's according to a People source, who says Scott didn't expect the relationship to go to the next level. Now that it's clear Travis will be in the picture for the foreseeable future, Scott is reportedly putting "distance" between himself and Kourtney's family so he can "process" what's happening. "Scott hasn't really wanted to deal with Travis and Kourtney because he didn't feel like he'd have to," the insider explains. "At first, it seemed like it was just a casual relationship to him, nothing serious. So he pretty much put that on mute … thinking that eventually, they'd break up." The source claims Scott is "being forced to deal" with the reality that Kourtney wants a future with the drummer, "which is uncomfortable" for Scott. "… If he's going to co-parent with Kourtney, which he has been, he has to process this and make his peace with it," the source adds, saying Scott's "distancing himself from the family" while taking "time to process this and deal with it on his own, without them." The insider predicts he'll "come around soon," though. Kourtney, meanwhile, still seems to be basking in the glow of her weekend engagement surprise. She shared new photos from Travis' beach proposal on Oct. 20. "I woke up all night thinking it was a dream," she captioned the shots. "Forever with you is a dream come true," Travis replied. Kourtney and Scott, who share three children, broke up in 2015 after 10 years of dating on and off.

