CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Val Demings, Don Bacon Team Up on Homeland Security Capabilities Preservation Act

By KEVIN DERBY
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TkDFl_0ccZ64Ze00

Last week, U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., threw her support behind U.S. Rep. Don Bacon’s, R-Neb., “Homeland Security Capabilities Preservation Act.”

The bill would have the U.S. Department of Homeland Security “review past disbursements under the Urban Area Security Initiative (UASI), then to create a plan to continue federal anti-terrorism support for UASI-funded homeland security capabilities that keep people safe in these communities”

Demings, who served more than 25 years in law enforcement and rose to become Orlando’s police chief, noted that Orlando, Tampa and Miami/Fort Lauderdale are UASI grant recipients.

“The safety and security of every person who lives, works, and travels in Florida is my top priority. Our previous experience in Orlando showed that critical public safety funding can be inconsistent, leaving important programs without necessary support. This new legislation would provide much-needed stability and peace of mind to emergency planners across Florida, who will rest easier knowing that when they begin a new initiative to keep Floridians safe, they will be able to sustain those efforts,” Demings, who is challenging U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said.

“The UASI program has been one of my top priorities since arriving in Congress and I am proud of the work we have done to restore Orlando to the list and ensure that we can prevent violence – or at least be ready to save lives when the worst should happen. As a former law enforcement officer, I have seen firsthand how important these federal dollars are, and I will continue working to ensure that every Florida community has what’s needed to keep every Floridian safe,” she added.

“Keeping Americans safe from all threats, both foreign and domestic, is a top priority of mine. I’m glad to help lead this effort alongside Rep. Demings to direct DHS and FEMA to assess UASI capabilities and ensure federal assistance is made available for these anti-terrorism law enforcement programs, especially in urban areas, which are potential targets for terrorist attacks. In fact, Omaha had not received UASI funds since FY2010, leaving our community more vulnerable and unprotected. As a retired brigadier general and Air Force veteran, I believe that if another terrorist attack like 9/11, a natural disaster, or worldwide pandemic occurs, our first responders, non-profits, and other public safety personnel must be equipped to protect our citizens and preserve our communities,” Bacon said.

The Fraternal Order of Police, the Major County Sheriffs of America, the Major Cities Chiefs Association, the National Association of Counties, the National League of Cities, the United States Conference of Mayors and the National Fusion Center Association are all backing the proposal.

Demings chairs the U.S. Homeland Security Subcommittee on Emergency Preparedness, Response, and Recovery which oversees UASI.

Bacon reeled in three other co-sponsors besides Demings. The bill was sent to the U.S. House Judiciary Committee last week. So far, there is no companion measure over in the U.S. Senate.

Comments / 9

Pablo Curley
5d ago

Val Deming's she's totally disgraceful in Orlando so embarrassed her races behavior.She's needs to step down as house of representatives or she's must go.

Reply
4
Just Want Facts
4d ago

REMEMBER WHEN SHE LIED SAYING HER GUN WAS STOLEN FROM HER SQUAD CAR WHEN IN FACT SHE LEFT IT IN A GYM LOCKER? She needs to be charged with falsely reporting a crime! What else are the Demmings lying about??? NO HONOR! NO INTEGRITY! Shouldn’t have been on the police force and sure shouldn’t be making decisions for Floridians!

Reply
2
user in central FL
5d ago

Will everyone please vote her out. She is a money laundering do nothing member of congress.

Reply(4)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FloridaDaily

Val Demings Gets Two Bills Through the Homeland Security Committee

This week, U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., saw two bills she has championed clear the U.S. House Homeland Security Committee. Last week, Demings teamed up with U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., “Homeland Security Capabilities Preservation Act.”. The bill would have the U.S. Department of Homeland Security “review past disbursements under...
ORLANDO, FL
FloridaDaily

Kat Cammack Gets Bill Forcing CBP Agents Back to the ‘Front Lines’ to House Floor

This week, U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., introduced the “DHS Border Support Services Contract Review Act.”. The bill “subjects the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to reviewing contracts for services at the southern border, specifically examines the work of contracted workers at intake and processing facilities to force the return of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents to the front lines of the crisis.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homeland, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
FloridaDaily

South Florida Republicans Urge Pelosi to Let House Vote on Bill Targeting Ortega Regime in Nicaragua

Members of the Florida delegation on Capitol Hill are calling on U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to bring Sen. Bob Menendez’s, D-NJ, and U.S. Rep. Albio Sires’, D-NJ, proposal “to strategically align the United States’ diplomatic tools, including targeted sanctions, to advance democratic elections in Nicaragua in November 2021” to the House floor.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Ted Deutch Brings Out Resolution Condemning Iran for Persecuting the Baha’i People

This week, a congressman from the Sunshine State introduced a resolution “condemning the government of Iran‘s state-sponsored persecution of its Baha’i minority and its continued violation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.”. U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., introduced the resolution...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Val Demings
Person
Marco Rubio
FloridaDaily

Ted Deutch Introduces the Protect Working Musicians Act

This week, U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., introduced the “Protect Working Musicians Act” which, he insists, “would allow artists and music creators to negotiate fairer rates and terms for the use of their music online.”. Deutch’s office offered some of the reasons and specifics of the proposal. “Under current laws,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FloridaDaily

First Coast Legislators Champion Effort to Add PTSD Workers’ Comp for Law Enforcement, Correctional Officers

This week, state Sen. Jennifer Bradley, R-Fleming Island, and state Rep. Jason Fischer, R-Jacksonville, introduced a bill to offer “PTSD workers’ compensation benefits to correctional officers and correctional probation officers in Florida, including those employed part-time.”. The two legislators noted that “these professions are at dramatically higher risk of having...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Don Bacon Team Up On#D Fla#Uasi#Floridians#Americans#Dhs
FloridaDaily

Lori Berman, Yvonne Hayes Hinson Team Up on Safe Waterways Act

In this week, state Sen. Lori Berman, D-Delray Beach, and state Rep. Yvonne Hayes Hinson, D-Gainesville, showcased their “Safe Waterways Act” proposal. The legislation will require county health departments to post and maintain warning signs at public bathing places that have been verified impaired for fecal coliform, Escherichia coli, or enterococci bacteria by the Florida Department of Health until they meet state water quality standards.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
FloridaDaily

Rick Scott Introduces the Extending Limits of U.S. Customs Waters Act With Kyrsten Sinema’s Support

Last week, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., introduced a bill to extend customs waters from 12 miles off the U.S. coast to 24 miles. Scott insisted his “Extending Limits of U.S. Customs Waters Act” would increase public safety, pointing to information from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) that “double the amount of fentanyl has been brought into the country compared to last year – killing thousands of Americans in part due to growing trafficking activity in surrounding waters.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
FloridaDaily

Marco Rubio, Rick Scott, Michael Waltz Continue Efforts to Change Water Quality Allocation to the States

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., have brought back a proposal to change the national water quality allocation formula to the states. U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.. and U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown, D-Mary., are among the cosponsors of the proposals. Other backers include U.S. Sens. Richard Burr, R-NC, and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., and U.S. Reps. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., Val Demings, D-Fla., Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., Brian Mast, R-Fla., Bill Posey, R-Fla., and Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
622K+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy