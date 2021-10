If Simba laughs in the face of danger, Hideki Matsuyama laughs in the face of pressure. The hometown hero put a bow on his memorable 2021 season by following up his Masters win with a triumph at the Zozo Championship in his native Japan. Matsuyama lit up the back nine during the final round with two eagles and ran away with a five-shot victory. He is now only one shy of K.J Choi’s record eight PGA Tour victories, for most by an Asian player. It's a mark he’ll likely pass with the same ease he showed walking the fairways of Narashino Country Club.

