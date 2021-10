Two wins. Just two more wins and the Phoenix Suns’ dream season would have come to the appropriate dream ending. But, just like the previous two times the franchise reaching the NBA Finals, the Suns couldn’t get past two wins on their side of the ledger. The fact that the team made it farther than anyone could have anticipated is beside the point – they couldn’t get the job done when it mattered most. Will there be a letdown this season? Will the enhanced expectations and scrutiny this season be too much for the young team to handle? Here is your 2021 Phoenix Suns preview and gambling guide.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO