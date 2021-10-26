2 dead after fiery crash shuts down lanes on I-35 near 51st Street

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people are dead after a fiery crash Monday night on Interstate 35 near 51st Street, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

Paramedics with ATCEMS responded to the 5300 block of N. I-35 southbound just after 8:30 p.m. That’s just north of 51st Street. Callers reported a possible vehicle on fire, Austin Police said.

Once officers arrived, they found a single truck/SUV-type vehicle fully engulfed in flames, police said. Austin firefighters helped to put out the fire.

Officers found the vehicle was occupied by at least two people at the time of the crash. The two occupants were pronounced dead at the scene, ATCEMS said. No descriptions of the victims are available yet.

ATCEMS said the vehicle collided with a semi-truck. The driver of that semi stayed at the scene and was treated by EMS for injuries not considered life-threatening.

The freeway reopened at 4:43 a.m. Tuesday. All southbound lanes of I-35 after exit 238B were shut down, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The APD Vehicular Homicide Unit is investigating the crash. Right now, it’s not known what caused it.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.