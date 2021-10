The Atlanta Braves are one win away from their first World Series title since 1995 as they won Game 4 the way they've won all postseason: Clutch home runs and clutch relief pitching. The home run heroes were Dansby Swanson, who hit a 1-2 fastball from Cristian Javier out to right field in the bottom of the seventh inning, and pinch-hitter Jorge Soler who followed with a line shot to left field off a 2-1 slider that just cleared the fence. The back-to-black blasts turned a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 victory.

MLB ・ 10 HOURS AGO