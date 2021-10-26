CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos somehow steal a starting LB from the Rams in trade

By Lucas Coryell
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Denver Broncos, ailing at the linebacker position, somehow found a way to steal Kenny Young away from the Los Angeles Rams. The Broncos made a trade for Los Angeles Rams linebacker Kenny Young on Monday acquiring some much-needed help at the position with Alexander Johnson and Josey Jewell both out...

