Sierra Ferrell at Duling

With a “country heart and a jazz mind,” singer-songwriter Sierra Ferrell is an intriguing new artist — a throwback of a sort to an era that never was — not exactly, anyway. The music on her Rounder Records debut, “Long Time Coming,” which was released in August, mixes vintage honky-tonk...
R&B songstress Chante Moore and former BET executive Stephen G. Hill have announced their engagement. The singer went public with their relationship while on baecation with Hill, who celebrated his 60 birthday on Tuesday (Oct. 26). Both shared the same photo on their Instagram accounts, showing them cozied up on a boat watching the sunset over the ocean. Moore captioned the photo with lyrics from “Happier Than the Morning Sun” by Stevie Wonder.
James Michael Tyler, best known for his role as Gunther on the iconic sitcom, Friends, died Sunday at 59-years-old. The actor had suffered from Stage 4 prostate cancer. Tyler's passing was announced in a statement from his representative Toni Benson. “The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh “Friend”), from...
The Talk cohosts — including Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell and Akbar Gbajabiamila — got into the holiday spirit and were all smiles as they showed off their fabulous Halloween costumes. Despite everything appearing peachy keen on TV, OK! recently learned behind-the-scenes there is tension between the...
To celebrate his 80th birthday, Otis Williams of The Temptations filmed a special episode of Digs, a home-tour style show inspired by MTV’s Cribs. The beautiful home is filled with color, style, honors, and of course, platinum records. Williams refers to his home as “The Summit,” and proves himself to be a gracious host as he tours us around his stunning domicile.
In 2019, Grammy-nominated producer and songwriter Busbee was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer known as glioblastoma. And while the music mainstay who had made a career out of working with the likes of artists such as Maren Morris and Keith Urban refrained from telling his closest confidants in the music industry about his dire diagnosis, Busbee did end up sharing his concerns with a man who had battled cancer three times — and won.
Regina King’s glamorous look combines glitter and modern silhouettes.
During her appearance at the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” show, the “Watchmen” actress wore a green glittery dress from Sergio Hudson featuring a plunging neckline, long sleeves and daring slit on the front. King completed her attire with a classic pair of Stuart Weitzman gold sandals encompassing ankle straps and nearly four-inch heels.
As for accessories, the actress chose hoop earrings and a set of rings to keep the look minimal and elegant. Strappy stilettos are one of King’s go-to silhouettes when it comes to footwear.
Aside from sandals, King can be spotted in the...
Enjoy watching the Jessie James Decker "Not in Love with You" music video and see the song details here. . . The Jessie James Decker Not in Love with You song was released in 2021 as a single from her upcoming album The Woman I’ve Become. The official music video for Not In Love With You premiered on YouTube on September 30, 2021. Jessie revealed that she wanted to highlight “the vulnerability of being somewhere in the middle of being heartbroken while also not being in love with someone anymore.” She continued with: “I wanted the visual to be a big reflection of vulnerability and sharing those emotions.”
Duck Dynasty stars Korie and Willie Robertson gifted fans with a hilarious collection of photos following a malfunction with a pair of sunglasses. While driving with his wife, bearded wildman Willie dropped his shades and ended up popping out his lenses. Seizing the opportunity for a photo, Korie told her...
The Brook and the Bluff from Birmingham, Alabama, brings its music to Duling Hall. The concert is for ages 18 and up unless accompanied by an adult. Guests under 21 years of age are charged an additional $5 fee. Click here to purchase tickets. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and...
Ukrainian hat label Ruslan Baginskiy has enlisted ’00s model Erin Wasson for its Fall/Winter 2021 campaign. The visuals, lensed by Sonia Szóstak, mark the return of the iconic supermodel. “Erin left us speechless with her heartsome energy and natural beauty. She is the ultimate RB heroine. She is unapologetically true to herself, she knows what’s good for her, and she won’t settle for anything less,” Baginskiy shares in a press release. “Her bold style manifests this very attitude. And last but not least, Erin is a real hat lover.”
Ferrell was on the cover of the Hollywood Magazine this week where he was interviewed about the success of the 2003 film…which was a box office hit grossing $220 million worldwide…that’s when he revealed a sequel was being planned. The script has even been written but when he was offered the role he turned it down…despite a $29 million payday. The actor said he didn’t like the script, and he would have just been doing it for the money.
They won’t be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this weekend, and they won’t be walking down the red carpet. But what the members of a local band will be doing is an achievement all the same.
NEW YORK — Fans who attend Harry Styles concerts dress for the occasion, and so does the singer. And for Halloween -- make that Harryween -- Styles was over the rainbow. The former One Direction singer dressed up as Dorothy from “The Wizard of Oz” for his Saturday night “Harryween” concert at Madison Square Garden, HuffPost reported.
My time at Old Settler’s Music Festival wasn’t long, a single Saturday — not even counting the nighttime – and yet I got everything I knew I wanted out of the experience… and some more things I’d forgotten that I needed. Out there in Tilmon, TX, I’d hoped to see...
After a few years spent busking on the streets of Seattle and New Orleans, Sierra Ferrell has moved to Nashville, and finally released her debut album that is a refreshing blend of swing, bluegrass, old-time, and, well, her own sound! She’s garnered over 6 million YouTube views, and quite a few radio spins too. Every few years, all of us at WNCW seem to unite in excitement for a particular new artist’s debut. This year, it’s Sierra.
Comments / 0