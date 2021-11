Rachel Held Evans died too soon and with so much left undone. The 37-year-old writer died suddenly 2 1/2 years ago after a series of health complications. She left behind a husband, two very young children and part of a book. It was to be her fifth. And all of her books explored her Christian faith. In her work, Rachel Held Evans asked pointed questions about the evangelical church. She embraced her enduring and doubt-filled faith. Along the way, she earned both criticism and accolades from fellow Christians and opportunities, like joining a presidential council. Jeff Chu took on the challenge of turning Rachel Held Evans' notes into a book. It's called "Wholehearted Faith." And full disclosure - I've known Jeff for several years and consider him a friend. Welcome, Jeff.

