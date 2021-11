The Sun Belt Conference is set to expand to 14 programs as Marshall, Southern Miss, Old Dominion and James Madison are expected to be invited and accept invitations to the league. CollegeAD.com was first to report the news. — Marshall, Southern Miss and Old Dominion join the Belt as the exodus from Conference USA has left the former Group of Five Conference as a wasteland with only Western Kentucky, Middle Tennessee State and FIU remaining in the former 12 team league.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO