Looked at a job for a customer and the cable supplying the shed in their garden is a pvc T&E about 5 m up spanning about 5 metres. There's some sort of catenary wire (looks like a bit of old fencing wire) and its snapped so the cable is holding the wire up. I'm going to replace it but wondered whether NYY-J cable would be considered suitable rather than SWA? it's lighter and seems to be widely considered fine for outdoor use, and is obviously quicker to joint. SWA is obviously stronger but if the cat wire does its job properly would the cable itself require mechanical protection? I cant find a reg?

CATS ・ 12 DAYS AGO