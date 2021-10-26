Health clinics across North Dakota are stocked with COVID-19 booster vaccines

North Dakota health clinics are encouraging those fully vaccinated and eligible to get their COVID-19 booster shots to do so if they haven’t already.

“Sometimes you need that extra dose to boost your system and we see this with tetanus shots, we see this with some of the other things we’ve had throughout the nation,” Southwestern District Health Unit Executive Officer Sherry Adams said.

The CDC recommends booster vaccinations for people 65 years or older who’ve already had both vaccines for Moderna and Pfizer six months ago and Johnson & Johnson two months ago.

People aged 18 years and older who have medical conditions and work or live in high-risk settings are also eligible.

Health clinics in Dickinson, Mandan and Williston have clinics set up administering booster shots.

“We’ve been seeing primarily a good uptake with those 65 years and above,” Adams said.

“Anybody that had a Johnson & Johnson after two months is able to get a Johnson & Johnson dose, a Pfizer dose or they can get a half dose from Moderna,” Adams said.

All three clinic professionals are saying that inventory isn’t an issue.

“We have a pretty good resource of both the Pfizer and the Moderna. Johnson & Johnson, a little less dose were available throughout North Dakota,” Adams said.

Now clinics are waiting on word from the federal government about issuing vaccines to children under 12 years old, which will require additional supplies.

“I think that determination will be made in the next couple of weeks. From there, we have to update our standing orders, get the inventory in, because it is a different dosage,” Custer Health Administrator Erin Ourada said.

For now, clinic professionals say that their clinics have been busy.

“It’s increased quite a bit for the Pfizer, and now that the Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson were just approved, I’m looking forward to seeing who will come and take availability for that,” Artman said.

The Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Department will be conducting a free Moderna booster clinic at the Bismarck Event Center starting on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 8:30 a.m.

