Ed Sheeran plans to record TV interview in his pub

KXLY
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEd Sheeran is planning to conduct a TV interview from his pub after being diagnosed with COVID-19. The 30-year-old singer is scheduled to appear on ‘The Jonathan Ross Show’ in the coming days, but Ed – who is turning his garden pub, The Lancaster Lock, into a makeshift TV studio –...

www.kxly.com

newschain

Ed Sheeran reveals his biggest future fear for daughter Lyra

Ed Sheeran has voiced concerns about his daughter suffering from depression in the future as it runs in his family. The Bad Habits hit-maker, 30, shares 14-month-old Lyra Antarctica with wife Cherry Seaborn, 29. Appearing on Swedish TV, he said: “I don’t want her to have the ability to have...
CELEBRITIES
energy941.com

Ed Sheeran Tested Positive For COVID

Ed Sheeran has revealed that he has COVID-19. Because he is committed to keeping gigs he had planned, the singer will do interviews and performances from home. He said on Instagram, “Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
arcamax.com

Ed Sheeran has coronavirus

Ed Sheeran has tested positive for COVID-19. The pop star has revealed that he is self-isolating in an Instagram post but confirmed that he would continue to perform and give planned interviews from home in Suffolk. Ed, 30, captioned the post: "Hey guys, quick note to tell you that I've...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSOC-TV

Photos: Ed Sheeran through the years

Ed Sheeran PERTH, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 02: Ed Sheeran performs in concert on the opening night of his Australian tour at Optus Stadium on March 2, 2018 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Matt Jelonek/WireImage) (Matt Jelonek/WireImage)
CELEBRITIES
ketr.org

Ed Sheeran has COVID-19, which may mean he won't perform on SNL as planned

Ed Sheeran announced on Instagram that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) "Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I've sadly tested positive for Covid, so I'm now self-isolating and following government guidelines," the singer wrote in a post Sunday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KXLY

Ed Sheeran ‘thought he was a bit gay’

Ed Sheeran “thought [he] was gay for a bit” during his childhood. The 30-year-old pop star has revealed he used to question his sexuality because he loved musicals and songs by Britney Spears as a child. He shared: “I have a definite feminine side, to the point that when I...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Eminem Became ‘Pen-Pals’ With Ed Sheeran Thanks To His Cassette Collection

Eminem may have three collaborations with Ed Sheeran, but their relationship goes beyond making music together. During a recent interview on BBC’s Later… with Jools Holland, the UK superstar revealed he has a “pen-pal” friendship with Eminem that involves sending cassette tapes back and forth. “I collect cassettes and I’ve...
MUSIC
101 WIXX

Ed Sheeran previews all 14 songs on his new album via YouTube Shorts

Ahead of the Friday release of his new album, = (Equals), Ed Sheeran is giving fans a preview of all 14 tracks on the project, via YouTube Shorts. Ed has created a brief video clip for each song on the album, featuring a snippet of the song and some kind of visual. For “Shivers,” he’s wearing a suit and dipping his foot into a bathtub filled with ice water. In the song “First Times,” you can see Ed snuggling with his wife Cherry. The clip for “The Joker & the Queen” features Ed and Cherry’s two cats.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Ed Sheeran has another new album already recorded

Ed Sheeran’s manager, Stuart Camp, has revealed that the songwriter has already recorded the follow-up to = (pronounced equals, due for release this Friday). Sheeran’s last proper solo album was 2017’s ÷ (Divide) but Camp told UK newspaper The Sun [via Contact Music] that fans would not have another long wait on their hands.
MUSIC
movin925.com

Will Ed Sheeran perform on ‘SNL’ remotely?

Ed Sheeran is supposed to be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on November 6, but his COVID-19 diagnosis has thrown a wrench into those plans. Page Six reports that the show’s producers are now trying to fill his slot with another act, despite Ed’s offer to perform virtually.
CELEBRITIES
gladstonedispatch.com

Ed Sheeran is done chasing hits

Ed Sheeran isn't "competitive" anymore. The 'Shivers' singer - who releases his new studio album, 'Equals', on Friday (29.10.21) - used to feel like he had to prove his critics wrong, but after record-breaking success, the 30-year-old Grammy-winner is "way more relaxed" about the numbers side of the music business and is not out to beat his peers.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BBC

Ed Sheeran offers a sneak peek of his Christmas song

Earlier this month, Ed Sheeran let slip that he'd recorded a Christmas duet with Sir Elton John, during an interview with Dutch radio presenter Jan-Willem Roodbeen. The pop star gave Radio 2's Zoe Ball a sneak preview of the song during her Breakfast Show on Friday, 29 October. You can...
MUSIC
PopSugar

Ed Sheeran Is a Lyrical Genius, and His Tiny Desk Concert Is Proof

There's something about Ed Sheeran's honest lyrics that unleash a myriad of emotions whenever we hear them. On Tuesday, fans eagerly tuned in as Sheeran appeared on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series for the first time. Rocking a hoodie displaying the "=" symbol, black joggers, and sneakers, the 30-year-old artist performed several tracks off his upcoming fourth studio album, Equals, which is set for an Oct. 29 release and available for preorder now. In addition to performing new releases like "Shivers," "Visiting Hours," and "Bad Habits," as well as previewing an unreleased song called "Overpass Graffiti," the four-time Grammy winner made sure to include throwback song "Make It Rain" from 2014's X album. Ahead of Equals, Sheeran has already performed a handful of new songs live recently, but the simplicity and intimacy of a Tiny Desk Concert really drives home his lyrical genius, don't you think? Watch the full performance in the video above.
MUSIC
wfxb.com

Ed Sheeran Released His New Album Today

The chart-topping superstar released his fourth solo studio album today…Equals. Now critics are waiting to see if it will add another hit into his win column. His last album broke streaming records. This is his first release as a husband and father…and Sheeran says he hopes his music reflects all the joy in his life.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Ed Sheeran Fans Won't Have to Wait Too Long For His Fifth Album

Ed Sheeran fans had to wait four years for his upcoming fourth studio album, Equals, which is set to drop on Oct. 29, but his fifth album could be here way sooner than we think. In an interview with The Sun, Sheeran's longtime manager, Stuart Camp, shared that the Grammy-winning artist already has his fifth studio album lined up. Come again? "It's more a question of stopping him putting another record out the week after this one," Camp told The Sun. "Ed writes so many songs, and he wants to get them out, he doesn't want them just sitting on his hard drive." Umm, neither do we! In the meantime, we can watch and rewatch Sheeran's NPR Tiny Desk Concert, where he performed a few tracks off his forthcoming LP, including "Shivers" and "Bad Habits." The Equals album is available for preorder now.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Ed Sheeran review: How does his new album = add up?

When Ed Sheeran wrapped up the last date of his record-breaking Divide Tour in 2019, he thought his career might be over. "I thought that was it," he told GQ earlier this year. "That was the top of the mountain and, you know, I'd never do that again. I thought it would be all downhill from here. The end of that tour hit me very hard."
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Ed Sheeran's house is haunted

Ed Sheeran's house is haunted. The 'Shivers' hitmaker claimed one of the rooms in the home he shares with wife Cherry and their 14-month-old daughter Lyra was used for people to die in centuries ago and now, whenever he has guests, people avoid that part of the abode. He said:...
CELEBRITIES

