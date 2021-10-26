Small Specks

I missed y’all last week due to my vacation. I hope everyone had a chance to go fishin’ and if you didn’t, I hope you get to go this weekend. The fishin’ hasn’t been too bad if you are lookin’ to catch a few specks. I’ve gotten some reports that some folks are catchin’ specks in deep water on minners. We need some cooler weather to get the water temperatures down. Once the water gets cooler, the specks will really start bitin’. A few folks are still catchin’ a few specks under the State Road 417 bridge on minners. The bite has slowed down a little this past week, but you can still catch a few under the bridge.

