Small Specks

The last few days have been busy. I’ve been getting my boat ready for the new owner. A part of that is removing the waypoints from my electronics. That got me to thinking about what they’re worth since we don’t fish in the fall much anymore. I suppose they are...
On a less than promising day,went fishing anyway.Some conditions. in our favor;rising tide,partly cloudy,wind yes but not too much,steady. Net result few small snook,two small reds,very few snapper.But. Catching a lot of small fish is better than catching no fish at all. I've had both. One of the best days...
Inshore Florida fishing has so much to offer the serious angle. Let's take a look at four very popular fish that are... First up one of the Sunshine States finest... Once cooked the smooth white Red Fish texture is perfect for almost all recipes. Blackened Red Fish is a treat...
Went out yesterday morning. Windfinder forecasted a breezy day with gusts up to 25 knots. However, for the first time in history they were wrong in our favor! Slight breeze from the west was pretty nice. Got setup around the jetties with a few others. 1 decent whiting. Lots of...
We caught plenty for bait on Mandarin Point Sunday last in no time. A couple of days before we caught them in Drs. Lake.......easier on Mandarin Point. Plenty of fish in the river.........though......the front will change things a little. As for the deer. Ours here ( Putnam Co. ) have...
Fished a little south of Tavernier Saturday and the weather and fish cooperated. Caught Yellowtail, lost a few mystery fish and got chased from the spot by sharks. Same story at the second drop - sharks were relentless (mostly x-large Lemon Sharks), but we got most of the smaller fish in the boat. Tried my tricks on the sharks, but to no avail. Wish I had my shooter with me........Kept 19 fish and threw back a couple of dozen.
I was curious what they were going to do for the Jacksonville Flounder Pounder tournament with the flounder closure this year. It looks like they have moved the tournament to December 4th. I find this curious because i have always assumed that the vast majority of the big females would...
Hey everyone, I've now seen two Charleston SC fishing guides who've used a mossy barnacle concoction as bait when fishing for sheep on the jetties. One was a guide I hired several years back and the other was a video on YouTube. In that video, there was a one-second clip of them scraping the bait off a rock somewhere...but it was too short to figure out where.
I missed y’all last week due to my vacation. I hope everyone had a chance to go fishin’ and if you didn’t, I hope you get to go this weekend. The fishin’ hasn’t been too bad if you are lookin’ to catch a few specks. I’ve gotten some reports that some folks are catchin’ specks in deep water on minners. We need some cooler weather to get the water temperatures down. Once the water gets cooler, the specks will really start bitin’. A few folks are still catchin’ a few specks under the State Road 417 bridge on minners. The bite has slowed down a little this past week, but you can still catch a few under the bridge.
Apparently, if you want to land some monster fish, you had better head out to Spain. A man caught a 234-pound catfish recently on a trip. When you try and picture that size of fish, only seeing the actual thing does it justice. Mark Steward-Brown went out on a trip...
Hello there friends. I am looking for an area where I can hunt hogs or deer, preferably private land. If anyone has an area that I can hunt, I would gladly take you out several times on an all expenses paid inshore ICW trip in Edgewater. Thanks in advance.
Well I'm thinking he was from Georgia and the Yankee fish was lost..maybe one of them Brain eating Nematodes or Covid... I've fished the Everglades 10 K Islands for 50 years and never heard of them there ...Now I'm in the Big Bend and things are a bit different. Sure...
I am putting together a new setup strictly for bottom fishing with bait while drifting on Yankee Capts on Pulley Ridge. I will be using a 7 1/2' to 8' rod (Phenix Black Diamond or United Composites) with either Daiwa Saltiga, Shimano Trinidad, or maybe Accurate Tern. What are your...
Found a couple baits I had never seen before in flamingo. one I’ve since found out is an anchovy, but the other one I’m not sure I’ll post a picture of it. Had a nice day out there, wish I could have stayed longer but had to head in early. Only managed a catfish on the fish in the picture, and had a long fight with a fish I didn’t see on a finger mullet that cut off on the motor…. Think it was probably a shark though. Still getting dialed in there, and exploring.
Ran out to rocks in 50ft . Stopped and sabikid up some pins, cigars in 40ft. Saw lots of white bait schools on the way out - 2"-4" in baits. Wish i had the 3/8" net only had the 1/2"..would have been an xmas tree disaster. Got the mangroves right...
I really want to catch a Cubera but idk where to start, idk where they hang out or what bait to use if I’m going to target them, what should I do, I’m targeting them in Miami. New Port RicheyPosts: 5,314 Moderator. October 28 edited October 28 #2. It's been...
