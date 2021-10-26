CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Judge to sentence neo-Nazi group members under terrorism law

By NBC12 Newsroom, MICHAEL KUNZELMAN Associated Press
NBC12
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENBELT, Md. (AP/WWBT) - A federal judge has concluded that two neo-Nazi group members intended to engage in terrorist activity before FBI agents arrested them ahead of a pro-gun rally in Virginia. U.S. District Judge...

www.nbc12.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC12

Dutch woman brought to Virginia to face terrorism charge

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - A Dutch woman charged seven years ago with raising money for the Somali terrorist group al-Shabab has been extradited to the U.S. to face trial. Farhia Hassan made an initial appearance Friday in U.S. District Court in Alexandria after being brought to the U.S. on Thursday on charges of conspiring to provide material support to a terrorist organization.
VIRGINIA STATE
HuffingtonPost

'Terrorism Enhancement' On Sentencing Nets Neo-Nazi Pair 9 Years In Prison Each

A Maryland judge applied a “terrorism enhancement” to prison sentences meted out to two members of a neo-Nazi group, upping their terms to nine years each. The men merited the enhancement due to the “passion” and “virulence” to take down the U.S. government and murder lawmakers expressed in conversations captured on FBI surveillance tapes, U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang noted in his sentencing Thursday, The Guardian reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Two neo-Nazis jailed for nine years over US terror plots, as one invokes Michael Bublé in plea for mercy

Two members of a neo-Nazi group have been sentenced to nine years in prison for plotting a violent attack with the aim of bringing down the US government.The case highlights a broader federal crackdown on far-right extremists, deemed as the greatest terrorist threat to the US.FBI agents arrested former Canadian Armed Forces reservist Patrik Jordan Mathews, US Army veteran Brian Mark Lemley Jr, and a third member of a group called The Base in January 2020.The arrests came four days before a pro-gun rally in Virginia after conversations between Mathews and Lemley were captured on surveillance equipment installed in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
BBC

Two US neo-Nazis from 'the Base' jailed for terrorist plot

Two neo-Nazis who were recorded plotting a violent attack to bring down the US government have been sentenced to nine years in prison. Brian Mark Lemley, 35, and Canadian Patrik Jordan Mathews, 29, were members of the Base, a white nationalist terror group. They pleaded guilty to charges in June.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Dylann Roof: Mass killer suffers setback in legal bid to avoid execution for hate crime

The first person sentenced to death for a federal hate crime in the US lost his latest bid to avoid execution for the murder of nine black church members in South Carolina.A federal appeals court denied a request by Dylann Roof to reconsider its recusal from an appeal of his conviction for the 2015 mass murder.Defence attorneys wanted judges who recused themselves in May to reinstate themselves for his petition of a new hearing.With a rule prohibiting judges from other jurisdictions, Mr Roof’s lawyers wrote “no judges exist to consider” the petition, depriving him of “a critical level of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Neo Nazi#Ap#Wwbt#House
Rolling Stone

‘They’re Running a Jail, Not a Hotel’: Judge Has Had It With Capitol Rioters Alleging Mistreatment

Capitol riot defendants have been complaining about the conditions in the Washington, D.C., jail where they’re being held. One judge isn’t having it. “They’re running a jail, not a hotel,” Judge Emmitt Sullivan said in a hearing on Wednesday. “Some people want hotel services.” Some judges have been noting that they’re working with the D.C. jail to improve conditions, according to CNN, but Sullivan alleged many of the claims should be directed toward the jail, not brought up in court. One such case is that of Christopher Worrell, a member of the Proud Boys who is claiming mistreatment. The Department of Justice...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Family of Indigenous woman who shot dead alleged rapist ‘in self defence’ appeals to judge for mercy

The family of a Native American woman who shot dead her alleged rapist in what she says was self defence, has appealed to a federal judge who could jail her for almost 20 years.Maddesyn George, 27, who has an 18-month-old child, is due to next month appear before a judge who will determine her fate over an incident that happened last summer.On July 12 2020, on the Coleville Indian Reservation in eastern Washington state, Ms George shot and killed Kristopher “Buddy” Graber as he was approaching her car window. She has alleged Graber had raped her the night before and that she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
MSNBC

Neo-Nazi organizers of Charlottesville being financially wrecked by lawsuit

Rachel Maddow looks at how a lawsuit by survivors of violence committed by hate groups who gathered in Charlottesville, Virginia four years ago is already financially crushing the racist groups and individual organizers even before the trial is fully under way. Taylor Dumpson of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law talks about her own experience using the court system to punish racist attackers.Oct. 26, 2021.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Washington Post

Black people, save the republic by saving Virginia — again

For a few weeks now, a factoid about the forthcoming vote in the Virginia governor’s race between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin has seemed to spell certain doom for McAuliffe. “As others have pointed out, in 10 out of the last 11 gubernatorial elections in Virginia,” wrote The...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Guardian

The big picture: incarcerated gang members in El Salvador

The British-based photographer Tariq Zaidi took this picture in Chalatenango prison in El Salvador in 2019. At the time, the prison held 1,637 inmates, all of whom were members of the MS-13 gang that has terrorised the country for decades. Zaidi arrived in El Salvador in 2018 and spent eight months negotiating access to the brutal world of MS-13 and its rival, Barrio 18. In the following two years, he visited six maximum security prisons and numerous bloody crime scenes and funeral processions. His aim, he suggests, in his book of the pictures, Sin Salida (No Way Out), was to document the vicious dystopia that parts of El Salvador had become: “When then-President Trump was calling Central American migrant caravans ‘criminals’ and the like, I wanted to explore what kind of life these people were leaving behind.”
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy