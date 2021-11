Last summer, coronavirus infections in Puerto Rico were trending up in a way that did not look good. It was a real cause for concern on an island where, four years after Hurricane Maria destroyed the power grid, electricity is still unreliable, which complicates just about every aspect of a pandemic response. But Puerto Rico has turned things around. Now 73% of the population is fully vaccinated, the highest rate in the U.S., where the average is still 57%. So what happened? Monica Feliu-Mojer, the director of communications and science outreach for Ciencia Puerto Rico, has more.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO