Public Safety

At least 1 hospitalized after police-involved shooting in SW Miami-Dade

By Raphael Pires
WSVN-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - At least one person has been taken to the hospital following a police-involved shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident...

wsvn.com

NBC Philadelphia

Teen Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times at Family Event: Police

New Jersey police are investigating after a 14-year-old was shot and killed Friday night in a Camden residential area. Police say detectives were called to the 2000 block of Berwick Street, at around 10:45 p.m. Friday, where they found the boy lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head and shoulder.
CAMDEN, NJ
Click10.com

Early morning shooting in northwest Miami-Dade turns deadly

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Officers in Miami-Dade County are investigating a deadly shooting. It happened early Sunday morning just outside Miami city limits, near the intersection of Northwest 20th Street and South River Drive. There were three victims in all. One was pronounced dead at the scene and another died...
MIAMI, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Robbery suspect shot and killed in Oakland gas station shootout identified

OAKLAND, Calif. - The man killed in last week's deadly gas-station shootout with a retired Oakland police captain was formally identified on Friday as 20-year-old Desoni Gardner, also known as Vallejo rapper Lil Theze. An Alameda County sheriff's official confirmed the identity. Oakland Police Department said the retired Capt. Ersie...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Chicago

Man Dies Days After Dan Ryan Shooting

A man who was wounded in a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway earlier this month has died. Daryl Ware, 19, was pronounced dead at 12:14 a.m. Saturday at Stroger Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy ruled his death a homicide. On Oct. 13, Ware...
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Philly

Man Shot In Head, Killed In Southwest Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot in the head and killed Thursday night in Southwest Philadelphia, police say. The shooting occurred on the 4800 block of Paschall Avenue just before 7 p.m. The victim was found unresponsive with a single gunshot to the head, according to police. He was pronounced dead at 7:44 p.m. by the medical unit. No arrests have been made, but there was a weapon recovered on the scene. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Minnesota

1 Dead, 1 In Custody After Shooting In Western Wisconsin

MINNEAPLIS (WCCO) — A person is dead and another in custody following a shooting Friday evening in western Wisconsin. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says officers responded shortly after 5 p.m. to a call of a gunshot victim in Luck, Wisconsin. At a home on the 600 block of Butternut Avenue, officers found a person’s body. Officers quickly identified a suspect and arrested them. Investigators say there is no threat to the public. The name of the person killed has yet to be released. The shooting remains under investigation.   More On WCCO.com: 6 Armed Carjackings Reported In 5 Hours In South Minneapolis: ‘People Have The Perception That It’s Dangerous To Be Out’ Moving Nightmare: Months After Hiring Moving Company, Family Still Waiting On Belongings MN Weather: Northern Lights Could Be Visible Overhead For Most Of State Saturday Night Gopher Athlete Files Lawsuit Against U Of M Alleging Men's Gymnastics Was Cut Based On 'Misguided' Attempt To Comply With Title IX
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Sacramento

Man Dies After Being Shot In Vehicle At Stockton Intersection With 6-Year-Old Son Inside

STOCKTON (CBS13) — The 47-year old man who was shot inside his vehicle with his 6-year old son beside him Thursday afternoon has died, police say. Stockton police say the shooting happened a little before 2:30 p.m. at Weber Avenue and American Street. Officers who responded to the scene found that a man had been shot while inside his car. Also inside the car was the man’s 6-year-old son. The child was not hurt in the shooting, but the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Later Thursday night, police announced that the man had died. Surveillance photos of the suspect’s vehicle have been released by Stockton police. The vehicle appears to be a white, later model Jeep Cherokee with black stripes on the hood.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Philly

Boyfriend Arrested In Southwest Philly Shooting That Hospitalized Mother, 1-Year-Old Daughter, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to a Southwest Philadelphia shooting that put a 33-year-old woman and her 1-year-old daughter in the hospital. Philadelphia police said Saturday Desmond Brunson was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child, false reports, tampering reports and related charges. It happened shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday at the victims’ home on the 1100 block of South 56th Street. Investigators say Brunson told responding officers he lived at the home with his girlfriend and left the residence for 10 minutes. He then told officers when he returned, he found his girlfriend unresponsive bleeding from the nose in the second-floor bedroom, according to police. The woman was rushed to an area hospital with two gunshot wounds to her back and is in critical condition. The 1-year-old daughter also was shot, in the stomach, and was stabilized at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, according to police. Brunson was taken in for questioning and was arrested and charged on Friday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS New York

Suffolk Police: 1 Person Shot After Fight Involving Wyandanch High School Students, Parents

WYANDANCH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A person was shot Friday outside a Long Island high school after a huge fight involving students and parents, police said. Multiple shots rang out just after 2 p.m. near Wyandanch High School, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported. According to police, the fight broke out between teenagers before adult family members responded to the scene and one person was shot. A witness told Gusoff she heard the melee outside her house and saw people swinging bats. Police did not immediately say what started the fight, but said one bullet struck a 40-year-old man in the cheek. He is expected to be OK. No one else was hurt. The witness said she heard seven gunshots. “It was a group of kids and they’re all fighting and I see parents pulling up and then gunshots rang out,” said Sabrina Clayton. “I seen a group, like half of the high school… It was multiple fights.” Suffolk Police have been on the scene for hours while the school has been on lockdown. Officers were searching with K-9 units for the person who opened fire, but so far no one has been apprehended.
WYANDANCH, NY
WSVN-TV

Man arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in Southwest Miami-Dade. Twenty-six-year-old Peter Garcia has been charged with leaving the scene of the accident. Investigators said the suspect was driving near Southwest 109th Avenue and 72nd Street when he fatally struck 34-year-old...
PUBLIC SAFETY

