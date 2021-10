The FDA’s independent vaccine advisory board is meeting today to discuss whether the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine should be administered to children ages 5 to 11. According to former FDA Commissioner and current Pfizer board member Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the company is ready to ship out doses for children as soon as the agency signs off. On Friday, Pfizer released documents on the efficacy of a children’s dose that was 90.7% effective against symptomatic disease in children in that age group. Once the FDA authorizes the vaccine the CDC will discuss it on November 2 and 3 and from there Dr. Rochelle Walensky will sign off on the recommendation.

