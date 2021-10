One of the thrills living in Michigan is to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights. This weekend if the weather cooperates we might get a peak. I remember the first time I saw the Northern Lights I was at a hunting camp in Gladwin, Michigan, with a couple buddies. We were deep frying some walleye cheeks over the fire in a kettle. I turn around and I see this amazing glow in the sky and at first it freaked me out. I was young and had never seen the Northern Lights before and really didn't know what it was. My buddies reassured me that aliens weren't taking over and got a pretty big laugh out of it.

