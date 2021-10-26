CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

One dead after shooting in SW Albuquerque

By KRQE Staff
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 5 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person is dead after a shooting in southwest Albuquerque Monday night. The Albuquerque Police Department says they responded to a call of a male being shot around 7 p.m. in the area of 13th St. and Lead Avenue.

APD says the man was taken to UNM Hospital where he died from his injuries. APD says they have no one in custody. Witnesses on the scene told police a car drove by and someone inside started shooting. KRQE News 13 will provide any updates as soon as they become available.

Comments / 10

Martino Nava
5d ago

We have got to get some new ' leaders" "elected" here. The judges also have to go.... Let's get rid of the Arnold Tool.

KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

