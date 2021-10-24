CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Mercedes-Benz Upgrades E450 from Inside Out

By Frank S. Washington, Special to The Informer
washingtoninformer.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT — It sounds like a huge insult, but the new Mercedes-Benz E450 is much better than the car it replaces. And the first place to start with this sedan is under the hood. The twin-turbo V6 has been replaced with an inline 3.0-liter turbocharged six-cylinder engine. It made...

www.washingtoninformer.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Car With the Worst Technology

Three decades ago, cars were technologically primitive by today’s standards. Airbags were not mandatory until 1991. Today, the advances have come so far that people anticipate having safe, self-driving cars by the end of the decade. The auto industry faces two challenges as technology systems become more complex. One is that drivers find them so […]
CARS
Portland Tribune

Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 S combines luxury and performance in a traditional sedan

The E-Class Mercedes is a dream driving experience, with plenty of power but also happy to cruise and easy to handle in town or a parking lot. The Mercedes-Benz E-Class has been a benchmark for luxury cars for decades. Unlike the larger S-Class with its opulent luxury in the back seats, the assumption with the E-Class is that owner will also be the driver. So the E-Class is both responsive and supremely comfortable. If you want top-tier performance, the AMG-powered E63 S model is the one to get.
CARS
Carscoops

This 11k-Mile 2009 Mercedes-Benz SL65 AMG Black Series Fetched $405,000

The Mercedes-Benz SL65 AMG Black Series is the ultimate version of the R230 SL (2001-2011) and a pretty rare one since it was built in 350 units. The exclusivity and the desirability of AMG’s twin-turbo V12 have caused prices to increase lately, with the pictured example selling for an impressive $405,000 in Bring A Trailer‘s online auction.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit#Mercedes Benz E450#Amg
CarBuzz.com

This 1,000-HP Ford F-350 Is Ready To Smash SEMA

Ford trucks literally make the world go round. These hardy and trustworthy workhorses can be found across the globe, doing neck-breaking work on construction sites and farms, but there's another side to these agrarian machines; people love to modify and restore them. The Ford F-350 Super Duty is a truck that is dear to the aftermarket tuning scene, We've seen some seriously modified versions of the modern vehicle, and tons of resto-mods to classic generations, but this 1972 Gateway "Godzilla" F-350 might just be the coolest creation yet. This crazy truck is set to blow minds at the SEMA show in Las Vegas on November 2, 2021, and we get a sneak peek at it before it goes on show.
CARS
Carscoops

Manny Khosbhin Buys His Ninth Mercedes-Benz SLR Because Why Not?

Real estate mogul and popular automotive YouTuber Manny Khoshbin owns a plethora of remarkable cars, including a one-off Bugatti Chiron, Pagani Huayra, and McLaren Speedtail that were created in collaboration with Hermes. However, there is a slightly more ‘affordable’ supercar that Khoshbin is very fond of and it is the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren.
CARS
Road & Track

This Forgotten 1985 Mercedes-Benz 500SEC Is a Reminder of Past Glory

If your attorney showed up in this car, you were reassured. It was the sort of big coupe that CEOs, venture capitalists and country club presidents drove. Most impressively, it was the sophisticated machine of choice for Dalton, professional “cooler,” NYU philosophy graduate and ass-kicker of shit-kickers in that 1989 classic tale of honky-tonk justice, Road House. And now, it doesn’t get much respect at all.
CARS
SlashGear

This Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing by Hot Wheels costs $12,000

That is not a typo. This Hot Wheels Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing costs upwards of $12,000 – $12,908 in today’s exchange rates, to be exact – and is possibly the most expensive Hot Wheels toy car ever made. It’s a lot of money for a 1:64 scale model car, but there’s a catch: It comes with an exclusive IWC Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Edition, all neatly packaged in a glorious metal toolbox.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
NewsBreak
Cars
Pistonheads

Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Edition 507 | Spotted

Enough has been written about the 6.2-litre C63 that nothing more probably needs to be said. But much like old jokes or great songs, sometimes it nice to hear things repeated. Over and over again. The W204 was epic, of course, combining one of the all-time great V8s with three handsome C-Class bodystyles and a chassis that could just about keep a lid on all that power. It earned an awful lot of fans in the UK over its half a dozen years or so on sale here. Not all of them forecourt owners, either.
BUYING CARS
manofmany.com

The Next Gen Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon is Made for the Military

The car of choice for Saudi princes and Bellevue Hill property developers, the G-Wagon may have lost some of its hard as nails off-roading perception in recent years, but Mercedes-Benz is bringing it back to its roots. Announced quietly overnight, Mercedes have launched a next-generation G-Class 4WD designed specifically for military and emergency service use.
CARS
hypebeast.com

Ludacris Shows off First Fully-Electric Mercedes Benz

Ludacris recently took to Instagram to show off his test drive with Mercedes Benz‘s latest first, fully-electric car. The Mercedez Benz in question is the Mercedes EQS 580 model. Ludacris can be heard saying, “First fully-electric Mercedes Benz, and who gets to test drive it first? It is I who gets to test it out first. It is I.” The rapper shares his excitement, giving fans an intimate tour of the car from the perspective of the driver’s seat. Ludacris shows off the EQS’s massive dashboard screen and is evidently taken aback by its capabilities, “I feel like I’m about to play a video game. But it’s not a video game, it’s real life. And that I love.”
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS: Everything We Know About the Ultra-Luxurious Electric Sedan

Overview It may come as a surprise that Mercedes, renowned for its prowess with internal-combustion engines, had its name on a series-production electric vehicle (EV) as far back as 1906, but the world wasn’t ready for mass adoption of the tech. Times have changed and the marque’s recently announced dedicated lineup of battery-powered cars and an SUV has been greatly anticipated. The Mercedes EQ line will eventually feature electric versions of the brand’s most popular models and will be led by the new EQS. As the name suggests, the EQS is the automaker’s fully electric take on its longtime flagship, the S-Class...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

This Mercedes-Benz Used a Wankel Rotary Engine

Rotary engines are typically associated with the Mazda RX-7 and old airplanes, but in the late 1960s, another vehicle added itself to the rotary roster. That was the Mercedes-Benz C111. Never put into production, the C111 was an experimental vehicle that delved into studying top speed and aerodynamics and was a radical influence on cars to come. Unfortunately, the project was aborted before it even began due to some problems that are all too familiar to Wankel drivers.
CARS
MotorAuthority

2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL Roadster to be revealed Oct. 28

A new generation of the legendary Mercedes-Benz SL is coming for the 2022 model year, with Mercedes confirming that the covers will come off on October 28. This time around the Mercedes-Benz AMG performance division is handling the car's development, and as a result there will be a slightly revised name. It should now be called a Mercedes-Benz AMG SL Roadster.
CARS
CNET

Mercedes-Benz Sustaineer: An eco-friendly concept van

On Wednesday, Mercedes-Benz unveiled its Sustaineer commercial van concept. Short for "sustainability pioneer," this all-electric design study is based on the automaker's eSprinter and is loaded with features intended to conserve resources, improve the health and safety of city residents and even protect the climate. What's interesting about the Sustaineer...
CARS
SCDNReports

The Top Reasons Why You Should Own a Mercedes-Benz

“Classic and luxurious” perfectly describes the Mercedes Benz. Designed with sophistication, style, comfort, and performance in mind, Mercedes wins over and over in its class. In this article, we’ll look at the top reasons why you should own a Mercedes-Benz. Prepare to be convinced. Extraordinary Comfort. Who doesn’t want comfort...
BUYING CARS
theedgemarkets.com

Mercedes-Benz launches new locally-assembled A-Class sedan and GLA SUV

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 28): Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has unveiled the new locally-assembled A-Class Sedan and Mercedes-Benz GLA SUV on Thursday (Oct 28), further strengthening its local footprint in the country. The locally-assembled cars from Mercedes-Benz are the A 200 Progressive Line, the A 250 AMG Line, the GLA 200 Progressive Line and the GLA 250 AMG Line.
WORLD
Wallpaper*

Mercedes-Benz EQC is a monumental EV debut

We’re a little late to explore Mercedes-Benz’s first attempt at a pure electric, mass production vehicle. The new Mercedes-Benz EQC is a big, burly SUV, roughly equivalent in size and price to the current GLE model. This in turn is the modern-day evolution of Mercedes’ debut SUV, the ML, which launched all the way back in 1997. For a time, the EQC stood alone as the only pure electric car in the company’s line-up (alongside several plug-in hybrid models), the first of ten planned EVs in the EQ series that are set to be launched in the next couple of years. The big hitter, the EQS, is also with us, an impressive electric reimagination of Mercedes’ flagship S-Class saloon. There’s also the smaller EQA, EQB, EQE and EQV, implying that the company is hellbent on following its long-standing system of similarly styled but slightly differently sized cars.
CARS
washingtoninformer.com

2021 Land Rover Discovery Impresses Inside and Out

DETROIT — In our view, the most impressive thing about the Land Rover Discovery was under the hood. Our Discovery R Dynamic S had a 3.0-liter straight six that made 355 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. It was mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. This combination...
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy