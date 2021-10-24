Mercedes-Benz Upgrades E450 from Inside Out

Enough has been written about the 6.2-litre C63 that nothing more probably needs to be said. But much like old jokes or great songs, sometimes it nice to hear things repeated. Over and over again. The W204 was epic, of course, combining one of the all-time great V8s with three handsome C-Class bodystyles and a chassis that could just about keep a lid on all that power. It earned an awful lot of fans in the UK over its half a dozen years or so on sale here. Not all of them forecourt owners, either.

BUYING CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO