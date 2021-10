VACAVILLE — School Board members will consider items connected to the Shelly Dally Early Learning Village at the next regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The first issue is a request by the staff for approval of a commercial lease with Pleasant Valley School at the Shelly Dally Early Learning Village site. This agreement is a no-cost land lease for 880 square feet of play area space to be used by the Pleasant Valley School.

VACAVILLE, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO