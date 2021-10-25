CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New coalition of federal employees sues Biden over vaccine mandate

By Anna Giaritelli, Washington Examiner
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 50 federal employees from across the U.S. government have banded together to sue the Biden administration over coronavirus vaccine mandates, according to court documents. The Washington-based Federal Practice Group filed the complaint against President Joe Biden and top agency officials in the U.S. District Court for the...

