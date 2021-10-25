Ruby Duncan

ROME — White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Sunday that she had contracted a breakthrough case of Covid after members of her household tested positive. Psaki was initially expected to leave Washington with the president on Thursday for his week-long trip to Italy and Scotland, but principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre joined instead.
TOKYO (AP) — A man dressed in Batman’s Joker costume and brandishing a knife on a Tokyo commuter train on Sunday stabbed several passengers before starting a fire, which sent people scrambling to escape and jumping from windows, police and witnesses said. The Tokyo Fire Department said 17 passengers were...
Alec Baldwin made his first on-camera comments Saturday on the fatal shooting that occurred on the "Rust" film set as he addressed paparazzi following him and his family in Manchester, Vermont. Baldwin said he was not allowed to comment directly on the investigation regarding the movie set shooting that ended...
The Houston Astros have their backs against the wall going into Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday night against the Atlanta Braves. If the Braves win, they would capture their first World Series title since 1995. If the Astros get the win, they will send the series back to Houston. Astros manager Dusty Baker has hope his team will come out on top.
ROME (AP) — President Joe Biden said Sunday a new U.S. and European Union trade agreement would crack down on “dirty steel” that produces carbon emissions that are blamed for climate change and also patch up a trans-Atlantic rift over Trump-era steel and aluminum tariffs. Biden and European Commission President...
Authorities in Illinois were searching Sunday for two suspects who are believed to have opened fire on a Halloween party, killing two people and injuring more than a dozen. The shooting occurred early Sunday morning at a house party in Joliet, southwest of Chicago, at an event attended by an estimated 200 people, the Will County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
