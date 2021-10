SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A person is dead after being hit by a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office [SCSO] patrol vehicle Thursday. SCSO said the incident happened Thursday night near the 10,000 block of Franklin Boulevard in Sacramento County. According to law enforcement, the person was standing in the middle of the road with their back to oncoming traffic. SCSO said the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center Deputy with a SCSO vehicle was traveling to the city center when the collision happened.

