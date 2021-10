The Ashley Ridge volleyball team claimed three wins last week to move into the driver’s seat for Region 8-AAAAA. The Swamp Foxes opened the week by topping Summerville, 25-23, 25-21, 25-23, in The Firehouse to avenge its only region loss of the season. The Green Wave took a four-point lead midway through the first game but the Swamp Foxes rallied to turn the tables. Only a few points separated the teams the rest of the match, but Ashely Ridge made the clutch plays it needed to secure the victory.

TENNIS ・ 13 DAYS AGO