Texas State

Texas 3-star LB Ty Kana decommits from USC

By Peter Warren about 6 hours
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Katy (Texas) High three-star linebacker Ty Kana decommitted from USC, making the announcement on Twitter. Kana cited the firing of Clay Helton and other schools recruiting him as his reasoning for backing out of his commitment. “Due to the recent coaching changes at USC and interests from other schools,...

On3.com

Baylor fans viciously troll Texas following home win

Texas on Saturday took to Waco with hopes of upsetting No. 16 Baylor, but instead, Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns blew a double-digit lead for the third consecutive game, losing to Baylor 31-24. As Texas Longhorns players took to the locker room after the game’s final whistle, Baylor Bears fans...
TEXAS STATE
On3.com

LOOK: USC homecoming kicks off with poor attendance

It’s still early, so maybe USC fans are planning on arriving sometime after kickoff against the 0-7 Arizona Wildcats. But early on at L.A. Memorial Coliseum, the USC Trojans — hosting Arizona for its homecoming game — couldn’t have looked less like a homecoming game. The Trojans took the field in front of a near-empty coliseum, without a single section remotely close to full.
NFL
On3.com

IMHO Sunday: Trojans throw a Dart at Arizona, let the QB competition begin!

In my humble opinion, cardinal and gold thoughts on what I see, what I hear, and what I think from Los Angeles. You don’t know Jax-son: On Saturday afternoon in the Coliseum, a Halloween trick or treat came a day early for both USC football fans and the Arizona Wildcats' defense, as in the second quarter Trojans’ interim head coach Donte Williams unveiled the highly anticipated return of true freshman quarterback phenom, Jaxson Dart. You don’t know Jax-son – Part 2: For the record, starter Kedon Slovis was having a very good game in the first half against Arizona (9 of 11/145 yds./ 1 TD) up to Dart’s presence and finished the first half impressively (12 of 15/ 180 yds./2 TDs) , but the plan was to get Dart in the game in the second quarter, so with 12:17 remaining in the half the anointed one made his appearance. The USC fans picked up on Dart’s entrance and immediately started chanting, “Let’s go Dart. Let’s go Dart. Lets’ go Dart.” And go he did by taking his team on a long 15-play, 96-yards drive, which resulted in a 2-yard TD reception to – guess who – Drake London. At that point the Trojans led 20-7.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Georgia clinches SEC East with win, Kentucky loss

Georgia has clinched its spot in the SEC Championship Game for the fourth time under sixth-year head coach Kirby Smart. In doing so, Georgia ties the league record for earliest a spot in the conference championship has been clinched, tied with 1993 Alabama and 2004 Auburn. Smart’s Bulldogs defeated Florida...
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

On300 Safety Joenel Aguero Narrows List to 10

Four-star safety Joenel Aguero of Bradenton, FL has narrowed his list to ten schools— Boston College, Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Florida, Michigan, Penn State, Georgia, and Miami. The 2023 safety narrowed his list out of his 40 offers. “I picked these schools because these are the schools that have...
BRADENTON, FL
On3.com

Drake London suffers an injury as USC gets a scare from Arizona

The Arizona Wildcats were supposed to offer the USC Trojans an opportunity to get healthy against the worst team in the Pac-12. Instead, the Trojans were hurt on the field and the scoreboard, with Drake London suffering a potentially major injury and USC holding on for a 41-34 win over the winless Wildcats.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Jaxson Dart, Kedon Slovis' performances against Arizona leave USC with two quarterbacks

The USC Trojans don't have a quarterback controversy or a quarterback battle. They have two quarterbacks. Kedon Slovis started for the Trojans and completed 15-of-21 passes for 204 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Jaxson Dart returned to the field for the first time since tearing his meniscus against Washington State in mid-September and completed 12-of-18 passes for 109 yards and two scores.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Kentucky "getting thin" as football injuries pile up

To pour salt on the wound, a couple of Kentucky starters left the field at Davis Wade Stadium with injuries before the final scoreboard read 31-17. Kentucky outside linebacker Jordan Wright missed a few games early in the season with an ankle injury. The nagging setback might have taken a turn for the worse. Wright was carted off the field at the end of the second quarter. The injury forced Marquez Bembry to take more snaps on the edge of UK’s defense.
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

Bizarre NCAA stat correction erases record-setting day for K-State player

A stat correction from the NCAA erased the record-setting day for Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah on Saturday against TCU. It was previously reported that Anudike-Uzomah finished with six sacks, which tied the NCAA record. However, the NCAA later ruled that two of his sacks did not count because...
NFL
On3.com

Clemson-Louisville kickoff time, TV details set

CLEMSON — Late Saturday night, the ACC announced kickoff times for this coming weekend’s games, including Clemson at Louisville. The Tigers will face Louisville at 7:30 p.m., the league announced. The game will be televised by the ACC Network. Clemson remains in the hunt for the ACC title after beating...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Oregon's offensive true-freshmen step up in a big way

It was a great day for the Ducks on offense as they were able to put together successful drive after successful drive. Anthony Brown was incredibly efficient and was distributing the ball all over the field. But Oregon’s efficiency wasn’t the only thing that stood out on offense today. Oregon...
OREGON STATE
On3.com

WATCH: Kyren Williams breaks away from several defenders for 91-yard touchdown

Kyren Williams broke out in Notre Dame’s games against Virginia Tech and USC, and he had another huge game against North Carolina on Saturday night. In the fourth quarter, Williams broke off a 91-yard touchdown run to give Notre Dame a 38-27 lead. Not only was the scamper one of the longest plays of the year, it was one of the best and more physical. Williams emerged from a sea of defenders, gave a nasty stiff arm to a Tar Heels defender, got the corner, and broke away for the score.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

WATCH: Kevin Austin gives Notre Dame a lead with impressive touchdown catch

Notre Dame and UNC appear to be headed for a shootout, and Irish wide receiver Kevin Austin hauled in the most recent score to give the Irish a touchdown lead. With 1:23 remaining in the second half, quarterback Jack Coan threw the 21-yard score to Austin, who quickly got one foot down to ensure the score counted. It was Austin’s fourth touchdown catch of the year.
FOOTBALL
On3.com

WATCH: Multiple ejections follow TCU and Kansas State sideline brawl

During Saturday’s matchup between TCU and Kansas State, a brawl broke out following a late hit on Kansas State’s quarterback, leading to multiple ejections. TCU had safeties Da’Veawn Armstead and D’Arco Perkins-McAllister were both ejected for throwing punches in the scuffle, along with Kansas State wide receiver Tyrone Howell. TCU...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

