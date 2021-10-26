CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers hold off Coyotes to become only 25th team in NHL history to start season 6-0

It doesn’t matter who’s in goal, who’s missing from the lineup or who the opponent is. The Florida Panthers keep rolling. They spent the first two weeks of the season mostly beating up Stanley Cup contenders and playoff staples. They won with Sergei Bobrovsky and Spencer Knight in goal, and while...

Panthers’ Verhaeghe Has Had Impressive Start to NHL Career

The Florida Panthers’ top line, as they make a highly anticipated run at a division title, includes two second overall draft picks in all-star captain Aleksander Barkov and the Panthers’ biggest off-season acquisition in Sam Reinhart. Alongside them is Carter Verhaeghe, a just turned 26-year-old winger embarking on his first 82 game season in the NHL. It begs the question, what exactly do the Florida Panthers have in Verhaeghe?
2-0 start: Sabres score twice in shootout, beat Coyotes

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tage Thompson and Artuu Ruotsalainen scored in the shootout, helping the Buffalo Sabres top the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 in a game played on Saturday afternoon. Buffalo improved to 2-0 following a 5-1 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. That game was also at KeyBank Center.
Panthers handle Avalanche for first 4-0-0 start in franchise history

SUNRISE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers knew they had a chance to make some history this season. It only took them four games to do it. The Panthers blew an early lead Thursday in Sunrise, then scored twice and added an empty-net goal with 1:13 left to beat the Colorado Avalanche, 4-1, and stay undefeated. For the first time in franchise history, Florida (4-0-0) is perfect through four games.
Oilers, off to perfect start, open first trip vs. Coyotes

With three straight wins to kick off the campaign, the Edmonton Oilers are ready to hit the road, but they are aware the task ahead is to improve their play as well as claim more victories. As the Oilers kick off a quick two-game sojourn with a Thursday clash against...
Panthers, Sabres, Wild, Oilers off to 3-0 starts: Who is for real?

We are now one week into the 2021-22 NHL season and a couple of teams are already off to impressive 3-0 starts, including the Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild, Edmonton Oilers, and, quite shockingly, the Buffalo Sabres. Let’s take a quick look at each start and see which one is a...
NHL On Tap: Panthers, Lightning face off in Battle of Florida

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the 11 games Tuesday. The first of four games in the Battle of Florida this season between the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning will be played at Amalie Arena on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, BSSUN, BSFL, ESPN+, NHL LIVE) and each team is looking for its third consecutive victory. Lightning coach Jon Cooper said Monday that forward Nikita Kucherov is out with an injury sustained against the Washington Capitals on Saturday, one that's "definitely not a day-to-day thing." The Panthers will play the Lightning for the first time since they were eliminated by the eventual Stanley Cup champions in Game 6 of the best-of-7 Stanley Cup First Round. Panthers forward Sam Bennett hopes to stay hot after scoring a hat trick in a 5-1 win against the New York Islanders at home Saturday. -- William Douglas, staff writer.
GameDay No. 6: Lineups, betting odds for Coyotes at Panthers

If there has ever been a trap game in October for an NHL team, Monday certainly looks like a prime candidate as the winless Arizona Coyotes visit the unbeaten Florida Panthers in Sunrise. The Panthers are, as expected, heavy favorites to move on to 6-0. Arizona, after all, is not...
NHL roundup: Panthers top Coyotes, improve to 6-0-0

The Florida Panthers, who lead the NHL with 12 points, ran their season-opening winning streak to six games by defeating the Arizona Coyotes 5-3 on Monday night in Sunrise, Fla. Florida got goals from Joe Thornton, Frank Vatrano, Aaron Ekblad, Jonathan Huberdeau and Anthony Duclair. Sam Bennett and Brandon Montour...
Panthers Stay Unbeaten, Beat Coyotes 5-3 To Move To 6-0

SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Frank Vatrano and Joe Thornton each scored their first goals of the season and the Florida Panthers stretched their unbeaten streak to six games with a 5-3 victory over the winless Arizona Coyotes on Monday night. Anthony Duclair, Jonathan Huberdeau and Aaron Ekblad also scored goals...
The Panthers moved to 7-0-0 to start the year

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Streaks were a common theme from the games on Wednesday night. The...
NHL On Tap: Panthers go for sixth straight win to begin season

Andersen of Hurricanes expected to start against former team; Sabres visit Lightning. Welcome to NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the seven games Monday. Panthers look to win sixth straight game. Two...
Capitals hand Coyotes 8th consecutive loss to start season

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Carlson scored a long-awaited power-play goal, Alex Ovechkin added an empty-netter and the Washington Capitals beat the Arizona Coyotes 2-0. It’s the Coyotes’ eighth consecutive loss to start the season. Carlson’s goal with 7:58 left in the third period was Washington’s third in 25 opportunities on the power play dating to opening night. The Capitals came up empty on their first five power-play chances against Arizona before breaking through. Ovechkin’s goal was his NHL-best ninth of the season and 739th of his career. Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka made 30 saves in defeat.
NHL roundup: Bruins halt Panthers' season-opening win streak

2021-10-31 07:28:14 GMT+00:00 - Charlie Coyle scored the lone goal in the shootout against goalie Spencer Knight as the Boston Bruins beat the visiting Florida Panthers 3-2 on Saturday night to end Florida's unbeaten start. Coyle deked and tucked the puck in on the Bruins' second shootout attempt against Knight...
Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
