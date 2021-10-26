CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn defensive lineman ruled out for rest of season

By Tim Verghese
 5 days ago
Ahead of Auburn’s matchup with Ole Miss, head coach Bryan Harsin revealed that second-year defensive lineman Jeremiah Wright will be shut down for the season, after going down with an ACL injury in the spring. “I wish he could,” Harsin said. “I am glad you asked about him. He...

