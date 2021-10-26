Auburn defensive lineman ruled out for rest of season

In my humble opinion, cardinal and gold thoughts on what I see, what I hear, and what I think from Los Angeles. You don’t know Jax-son: On Saturday afternoon in the Coliseum, a Halloween trick or treat came a day early for both USC football fans and the Arizona Wildcats' defense, as in the second quarter Trojans’ interim head coach Donte Williams unveiled the highly anticipated return of true freshman quarterback phenom, Jaxson Dart. You don’t know Jax-son – Part 2: For the record, starter Kedon Slovis was having a very good game in the first half against Arizona (9 of 11/145 yds./ 1 TD) up to Dart’s presence and finished the first half impressively (12 of 15/ 180 yds./2 TDs) , but the plan was to get Dart in the game in the second quarter, so with 12:17 remaining in the half the anointed one made his appearance. The USC fans picked up on Dart’s entrance and immediately started chanting, “Let’s go Dart. Let’s go Dart. Lets’ go Dart.” And go he did by taking his team on a long 15-play, 96-yards drive, which resulted in a 2-yard TD reception to – guess who – Drake London. At that point the Trojans led 20-7.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO