How’s the Weather?

By Danny Wild
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Winter waiting in the wings, this information was recently issued from NOAA. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has put together a list of what they believe is the most-likely weather pattern we’ll see this winter. NOAA is forecasting a...

Missouri’s Cold Weather Rule Underway

(Missourinet) Missouri’s Cold Weather Rule has begun to help keep customers from having their utilities shut off this winter. Alisa Nelson reports. The Missouri Public Service Commission’s Cold Weather Rule is designed to protect customers, under certain conditions, from having their heat-related utilities disconnected in the winter months. Qualifying customers...
MISSOURI STATE
Pittsburgh Weather: Chilly Temperatures, First Chance Of Snowflakes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Good morning, it’s that time of the year again. No, not when it gets colder and we start to talk about snow. I mean that happens as well. But if you look at the 7-Day forecast you’ll also see the clock telling us once again it is time to fall back, gain an hour of sleep for a weekend and start to complain about why we ever go off of Daylight Saving Time. Well, let me be the one to tell you right now that I am good with Daylight Saving Time coming to an end, and if it’s too...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Mild Or Wild: KDKA 2021-2022 Winter Weather Forecast

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We’ve made it to November. There are just two months left in 2021, and that means snow is approaching probably sooner than most of us would like. Every year around this time, the KDKA-TV weather team of meteorologists Ray Petelin, Ron Smiley, Kristin Emery and Mary Ours digs through the data and crunches the numbers to figure out if we’re in store for a mild or wild winter. The Transparency: First thing’s first, we know accountability is important. So we’re going to tell you what went right and what went wrong with last year’s Winter Weather Forecast. We...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Winter weather awareness week

(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The first week of November kicks off with Winter Weather Awareness Week for New York and the National Weather Service has a theme for each day this week on how to make you winter ready. Today’s theme is preparedness for travel with a guide on essential items that should be a part of […]
ENVIRONMENT

