The Raptors face DeMar DeRozan for the first time as a member of the Bulls. It'll mark his seventh time facing the Raptors since he was traded from the franchise. On Monday, DeMar DeRozan will face the Toronto Raptors for the seventh time in his career. The previous six matchups came when he was a member of the San Antonio Spurs, making this his first time taking on his former team with the Chicago Bulls.

